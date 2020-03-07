The date was July 31, 2008. The day was rainy with thunderstorms in the area. East Coast Jets flight 81, a Hawker 800, was on a business jet flight carrying six passengers and two crew members. The passengers were coming to Owatonna for a business meeting at Viracon.
After first traveling from its base airport at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Atlantic City to pick up passengers, the flight departed from Atlantic City International Airport on route to the Degner Regional Airport in Owatonna.
At 9:45 a.m., Flight 81 was cleared for landing, and the aircraft touched down at the Owatonna Airport on assigned runway 30. Noticing that there was insufficient runway length remaining for the jet to stop, the crew decided to go around. As it began to take off again, the aircraft overran the end of the runway and impacted elements of the Approach Lighting System which caused the aircraft to bank hard to the right until it was upside down before crashing into a cornfield 2400 feet from the runway. Seven occupants died on impact. One survived the crash, but she died less than two hours later at the hospital.
Dave Beaver, airport manager, recalls that he saw the jet on approach and the touch down. “I was working in the office but turned my attention back to my desk and didn’t see the plane come to a stop. When it didn’t arrive at the terminal and I heard emergency vehicles approaching, I knew something was wrong.” Beaver was one of the first on the scene which consisted of a total wreckage of the plane. It was not a pretty sight.”
Investigation
After initially suspecting an over-run, the National Transportation Safety Board investigators deduced from eyewitnesses that the aircraft crashed due to a failed go-around. Because the jet had no flight data recorder on board, NTSB investigators used the aircraft’s cockpit voice recorder and eyewitness accounts. Because of the wet runway, the idea of possible hydroplaning was discussed, however it was ruled out later. Investigators determined that the pilots hadn’t begun the go-around earlier before overrunning Runway 30. The pilots failed to apply full brakes, and moved the airbrake handle towards the OPEN position instead of selecting the proper DUMP position during the landing, which would have safely brought the aircraft to a stop even after it overran the runway. The pilots were also criticized that they continued the attempt to go-around after overrunning the runway. The NTSB cited the pilots’ error in attempting a go-around as the primary cause of the accident, concluding that the aircraft would have come to rest within the runway safety margins.
Probable cause
The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the accident was the captain’s decision to attempt a go-around late in the landing roll with insufficient runway remaining. Contributing to the accident were, 1. the pilots’ poor crew coordination and lack of cockpit discipline; 2. fatigue, which likely impaired both pilots’ performance; and 3. the failure of the FAA to require crew resource management training and standard operating procedures.
A lengthy investigation of the crash took place with the NTSB and the FAA.
Steele County Stars dancers announced
The tenth annual Dancing with Our Steele County Stars lineup has been announced. The event will be held at the Medford High School auditorium on April 25. Proceeds of the event go to the Healthy Seniors of Steele County
Those competing this year will be Stephanie Olson and David Ivance, Brandi and Bryan Voracek, Tracy and Stacey Bauer, Candi Schafer and Todd Wasieleski, Anne and Peter Skonieczny, Deb and Jared Brown, Michelle Minton and Jason Meyer, Ly and Travis Klatt and Bridget and Brian Wright. Dancers will compete after instruction of Brian and Lynette Dawley, Bessie Peterson and Steve and JoAnn Caron.
Tickets for the event are $30.00 each. There is theatre seating in reserved seats. Tickets are available by calling Healthy Seniors at 774-7648 or at Kristi’s and Kottke’s.
Gifts to the school district
You should know who gives gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Following is a listing: $100 from Prairie Ridge Orthodontics to OHS for Snow Week.
The following donations all were given for unpaid meal balances:
$2500 from Ronald Akers, $1,000 from Federated Insurance, $500 from Otto and Joanne Havelka, $250 from Richard and Carol Slieter, $125 from Cindy O’Meara, $100 from Bea and Jim Oberg, Larry and Roberta Long, Phillip and Marlys Mickelson, David and Barb Hvitved, Pat Smith, Kim and Roger Wencl and an anonymous donation, $50 from Shirley Lohman to Lincoln Elementary, $50.00 from Edith Sellner-Osborn, Richard and Susan Haville, Michael and Sandi Tobin.
Historical Society new exhibit to open
The Steele County Historical Society announces the grand opening of their newest exhibit, “American Legion: A Powerful Factor of Good”. You are invited to join the Historical Society from 4:00-7:00 p.m. next Thursday, March 12 at the History Center. Learn about how the American Legion and affiliated organizations serve veterans in your family and in the community at large.
The Steele County Color Guard will open the exhibit at 4:00 with a spaghetti supper and exhibit tours until 6:00 p.m. An American Legion roundtable discussion will follow from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Admission is free with donations appreciated to cover the cost of the event.
8th annual Mike Hansen Memorial Washer Board tourney
The 8th annual Mike Hansen Washer Board tournament is set for Saturday, March 14 at the Eagles Club. There will be singles and doubles. Singles registration starts at 9 a.m. and the doubles registration starts at noon. Make checks out to Wes Jones. Proceeds of the tourney will be donated to Owatonna Parks and Recreation Scholarship program in Mike Hansen’s name.
Memories of elections of yesteryear
With current day elections and primaries so much in the news, my thoughts went back to my radio days and the part we played in city council and county board elections. During my radio days, my partner, Jerry Boos, was considered to be the campaign expert as far as media advertising was concerned. They respected his advice and more often than not, took it! Now you hear very little radio and even newspaper advertising by local candidates. I can remember when we had so many local political ads on the air we could hardly find time for them. We always strived to separate candidates who were opposing each other. Then a day or two before election, a candidate would walk in and order 50 more ads to run on the air. It was hard to separate them all!
Election headquarters
In the days when newspapers and radio fought each other for the advertising dollar, Jerry Ringhofer, of the Daily People’s Press and I came up with a plan to make the lobby of the newspaper an election headquarters. We would set up our broadcasting site at the newspaper and would air the returns as they were reported from the city clerk’s office. We would have large white-boards hung throughout the lobby listing all of the candidates. The numbers would be changed as they were reported. We invited the public to come down and rub elbows with the candidates who were making themselves available for interviews and could see the numbers of their particular race. It was quite an election night party that became a tradition for many years in Owatonna.
March 10 Vets Open Roundtable
The next Veteran’s Open Roundtable will be held this Tuesday, March 10 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Speaker will be George Lundstrom of Albert Lea who served as a pilot for the US Navy. He trained to fly the F-8 Crusader for the National Guard from July of 2009 to June of 2013. The program starts at 7:00 p.m.
Looking back
It was 1968 when Elmer Hammond of Owatonna was hailed as the “top individual booster” of youth athletic programs in Owatonna. He annually bought steak dinners for Marian and Owatonna basketball, football and wrestling teams.
It was 1943 when Brick’s Furniture Store and Gildner’s Odle Men’s Store were promoting an appearance by Private C.K. Slack, the only living WWI winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor. He was also appearing at the Roxy Theatre, where the stirring war movie, “The Flying Aces” was showing.
Charlie Peterson passes
Charlie Peterson, a member of the OHS Class of 1957, passed away on February 18. His nickname was “Tuna”. He was the wrestling coach at Wayzata High School from 1967 to 1976. He retired from teaching in 1976 and then sold sports supplies and equipment for Champion Products, Inc. He was very active in his class and was a wrestler under the coaching of Dick Black. A memorial service will be held this Monday, March 9, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation an hour prior at Washburn-McReavy, 1400 Main Street in Hopkins. Washburn-McReavy.com.
Tony David honored
Sheriff’s deputy Tony David was honored as the Steele County Officer of the Year by the Steele County Exchange Club. Tony has worked in the civil process department of the Sheriff’s office for many years.
Wheelchair drive
The Owatonna Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Wheelchair Sunday parish drive today and tomorrow. There will be presentations at all masses at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Catholic churches. Donations will help to continue the sponsorship of wheelchairs in developing countries and within Minnesota. If you wish to make a donation, contact Sacred Heart at 451-1588 or St. Joseph’s at 451-4845.
In close association with the Knights, the American Wheelchair Mission delivers brand new wheelchairs to physically disabled people worldwide. These wheelchairs allow children to go to school, adults to go to work and provides mobility to the elderly.
A 100th birthday celebration for Sophie
Former Owatonnan, Sophie Anderson, turns 100 on April 6. There will be an open house in Shoreview at the Best Western party room on Sunday afternoon, April 5. Her address for cards and notes is 2925 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 604, Roseville, Mn. 55113. Sophie’s late husband was Dr. Frank Anderson, co-founder of the Owatonna Clinic.
Nominees for Woman of Achievement award
The Owatonna Business Women will be naming their “Woman of Achievement” award winner this Friday at at the Country Club. This year’s nominees include Kristin Haberman, Barb Heerema, Lisa Hyland and Lisa Kern. In addition, Julianna Skluzacek will be honored as a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and Andi Arnold will be honored as a Young Careerist award recipient. This year the club will also be providing ten $1000 college scholarships and two GED scholarships for area women. The public is invited. Social hour begins at 6:15p.m.
An hour lost
We go back to daylight savings time tomorrow, so don’t forget to set your clocks one hour AHEAD when you go to bed tonight. I’m a firm backer of those legislators who propose that we stay on daylight savings time year ‘round. Enough of this re-setting clocks twice yearly!
Wrestling honors given tonight
The Region 1-Mayo Civic Center Hall of Fame Banquet will be held in Rochester tonight. Among those honored will be former OHS two-time state champion Derek Johnson. Mary Davis, wife of former OHS wrestling coach Scot Davis will also be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Belgian waffles next weekend
Next Saturday, March 14, Pontoppidan Lutheran Church will be holding their Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $8.00, under five free.
Joke of the week
Most people don’t know that back in 1912, Hellman’s Mayo was manufactured in England. In fact, the Titanic was carrying 12.000 jars of the condiment scheduled for delivery in Vera Cruz, Mexico, which was to be the next port of call for the great ship after its stop in New York. This
would have been the largest single shipment of mayonnaise ever delivered to Mexico. But, as we know, the great ship did not make it to New York, instead hitting an iceberg and sinking. The people of Mexico, who were crazy about mayonnaise and were eagerly awaiting its delivery, were disconsolate at the loss. Their anguish was so great that they declared a National Day of Mourning which occurs on May 5 each year and is known, of course, as SINKO DE MAYO”.