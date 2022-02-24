Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Feb 26
Cabin Fever Reliever • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Check out 20-30 local vendors. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds raised will go towards fundraising for the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna Veterans Memorial.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Bob’s BA Bockfest with live music • 11:15 a.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. There will be live music by Forrest Hunter & Farmer Josh from 7-9 p.m. Beer poking will be available from open to close on our outdoor winter patio. Beer poking dates back over 400 years & is the caramelizing of beer with a steel rod that’s been heated over a hot flame. There will also be special food options for the occasion.
Karaoke party • 7:15 p.m., American Legion Post 77, 137 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
Sunday, Feb 27
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb 28
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
Tuesday, Mar 01
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Wednesday, Mar 02
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Mar 04
Hometown Sampler • 7-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The Sampler is back! Join us for a weekend of incredible music while coming together to support the needs of our community.
Saturday, Mar 05
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Hometown Sampler • 3-6 p.m. & 7-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The Sampler is back! Join us for a weekend of incredible music while coming together to support the needs of our community.
Sunday, Mar 06
Hometown Sampler • 2-5 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. The Sampler is back! Join us for a weekend of incredible music while coming together to support the needs of our community.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Mar 07
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Mar 08
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Wednesday, Mar 09
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Mar 10
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Saturday, Mar 12
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Evening for Kids’ Sake Gala Fundraiser • 5 p.m., Torey’s Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. An Evening for Kids’ Sake returns to an in-person gala and auction. Tickets are $75/each or a table of 8 for $600. Email: Michele at michelle@bbbsofsouthernmn.org. $75.