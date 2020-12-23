The Speech Team at Owatonna High School provides a way for students to express thoughts and feelings creatively and team members take great pride in their achievements throughout the years.
This year, the speech team has conducted all virtual meets compared to other activities such as sports that have faced cancellations and postponements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the speech team will have to learn to debate through a screen.
The captains for the speech team this year at the OHS are seniors Ashton Jensen, Lily Sampson and junior captains Julia Christenson, and Reid Stauffer. The captain at the Owatonna Middle School is Hannah Parrish, an eighth grader. The speech team is welcome for anyone to join from grades seven to 12. To join, Anderson would give the student who would like to join a link to register for a speech team. Then if that student has any questions regarding speech they would then email Nancy Benson in the activities office. The speech team Google classroom code will also be given to them to stay updated.
The students of the speech team are very high spirited. There are many reasons to join a speech team. Jenson said, “It is an activity that can improve a skill that I already am good at. This skill will also pay dividends in the future.” Speech increases people skills and gives more confidence.
COVID-19 has forced every sport and activity to make some adjustments. Ms. Anderson, the speech team coach said, “So far it’s going pretty well considering all the changes! We have two new coaches this year, Ms. Betsy Cole OHS business teacher and Mr. Mark Anderson OMS art teacher, who will add a lot to our team with fresh ideas and a multitude of resources and technical skills.” The Speech Team will begin their practices in January and have their first meeting the first weekend in February. The Speech Team is excited to kick off their season.