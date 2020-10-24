West Hills Tennis Center
The Tennis Center is currently open for members only. Memberships can be purchased online or by calling 507-444-4290. Pre-registration for court time is required and reservations can be made by calling 507-444-4290. Please check the website for the facility Covid-19 Safety Plan.
Current Tennis Court hours are Monday-Thursday from 3-9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 8-11 a.m., Friday from 3-7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Water Aerobics classes are available at the Tennis and Fitness Center Pool. Classes are open for registration 2 weeks in advance. Registration for the Nov. 9-13 and Nov. 16-20 classes will begin Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. Registration can be made online or over the phone by calling 507-774-7105. Please check the website for the program Covid-19 Safety Plan.
Cost is $15 per week for a three day class and $10 per week for a two day class
Classes Available:
Monday and Wednesday from 7:15-8:10 a.m. or 4-4:55 p.m. (Class updated to two days a week beginning Nov. 9)
Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-9:25 a.m., 10:15-11:10 a.m., or 11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday from 7:15-8:10 a.m., 8:30-9:25 a.m., 10:15-11:10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m., or 4-4:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:15-6:10 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons is now open offering a variety of Adult Leisure Pursuit programs, including Bingo, Bunco, Floor Exercises, Book Club, yoga and more. Please note, not all previously offered programs are currently being offered at this time due to social distancing and Covid Safety Plan guidelines. The next newsletter will be available in November, which will include some new programs and some additional programs starting back up in November. Please check the website for the facility Covid-19 Safety Plan.
Pre-registration is currently required for all programs. Registration can be made over the phone by registering online, by calling 507-444-4280, or by emailing SocialCommons@ci.owatonna.mn.us. You can also call or email with questions.
Youth Basketball Registration
Registration for 3rd-6th grade basketball will be Oct. 22-29. This is only being offered to students of the ISD 761 school district. Separate boys’ and girls’ leagues are formed. Scrimmages and games will emphasize learning and skill development. Cost is $67 or $77 after Oct. 29 and includes a T-shirt and a basketball. Practices will be held at elementary schools once a week starting middle of November and games will be held at Owatonna Middle School on Dec. 12 and 19, Jan. 16 and 30, and Feb. 6, 13, and 20. Parents will not be allowed in the facility for practices and games. A complete safety plan will be e-mailed to participants.
Registration for K-2 grade basketball will begin Nov. 19. Watch your e-mails for more information coming later.
Virtual Costume Contest
Even though we can’t all come together for a large event, we want to see your Halloween costumes! Post a picture of your ghost or goblin in their Halloween costume on our Facebook page or email it to: parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us by Nov. 2. The costumes will go to a vote on our Facebook page and the top two will receive an electric scooter! Prizes are sponsored by Harland’s Tire and Auto Center.
Owatonna Business Partnership Downtown Trick or Treating
Downtown Owatonna businesses are offering Trick or Treating on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trick or treating will take place outside the businesses. Visit the OBP Facebook page for more information.
Owatonna Dogs’ Got Talent!
Does your dog have a special talent? Submit a short video on the Owatonna Dog Park Facebook Page, or e-mail to MaryJo.Knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us. A Facebook poll will determine the winner. Prizes are sponsored by Farmer’s Feed and Pet Supply. The deadline for submissions has been extended to Nov. 6.
Various Programs Currently On Hold
• Lap Swim is currently unavailable at both the Owatonna Middle School and West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
• Due to the current situation of not being able to use school district indoor facilities, the Adult Volleyball Season is on hold. We hope in the near future to be able to have a season and will communicate it at that time.
Manthey Park Construction
Construction started at Manthey Park. The current playground is being removed and reinstalled at Morehouse Park and we will be installing a new inclusive playground and Miracle field, along with an additional restroom building. All current amenities will be handicap accessible. For more information about the project go to the website at www.weallplayowatonna.com.
Scholarship Fund
Due to Corky’s Earlybird softball tournament being canceled we will not be getting the usual $5,000+ donation to our scholarship fund. We would like to continue to offer programs at a discounted rate for those who qualify, but we need more donations. If you are willing to make a donation to the Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund, you can mail in a donation to 540 West Hills Circle or make a donation over the phone with a Visa or Mastercard by calling 444-4321. Any dollar amount helps and makes a difference in the life of a child.