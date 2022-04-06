Absentee ballots for the upcoming May 24 Congressional District 1 Special Primary Election will be available beginning Friday, April 8, through Monday, May 23.

The Auditor’s office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, May 21.

Voters may also look up their sample ballot and polling place information and apply for an Absentee Ballot application online by going to www.sos.state.mn.us.

If you have any questions you may contact the County Auditor’s office by calling 507-444-7410.

