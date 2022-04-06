Associate Editor
Absentee ballots for the upcoming May 24 Congressional District 1 Special Primary Election will be available beginning Friday, April 8, through Monday, May 23.
The Auditor’s office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, May 21.
Voters may also look up their sample ballot and polling place information and apply for an Absentee Ballot application online by going to www.sos.state.mn.us.
If you have any questions you may contact the County Auditor’s office by calling 507-444-7410.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.