Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) is currently accepting applications for its Small Town Grants: COVID-19 Response Program. Towns with populations of 10,000 or less in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $10,000 will be considered.
This year, through a generous partner donation, the Small Town Grant Program will be focused on helping small towns respond and recover from the hardships created by the COVID-19 crisis and the effects on the community. Requests will be prioritized for projects that address a community issue that was created by COVID-19 and supports vulnerable community members. Requests will also be prioritized for projects that address economic gaps, educational gaps or racial inequities that were manifested or made worse by the current crisis.
“We know that the COVID-19 crisis has created economic and community hardships for many, and that our smallest towns may need extra assistance in their recovery,” said Tim Penny, President and CEO of SMIF. “We hope that this grant will support small towns in addressing the critical needs they are currently facing.”
While the Small Town Grant typically supports towns that are 5,000 or less, this special grant round will serve towns that are 10,000 or less. Nonprofit organizations and units or agencies of local, state, and federal government are encouraged to apply.
Applications are due to SMIF by July 30, 2020 at 4 p.m. Awards will be made in mid-August, 2020. For the application and guidelines, visit www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien, Grants Coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.