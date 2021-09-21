The Huskies Bullpen Club is always looking for individuals that may have an interest in being a part of our baseball program. It is critical for us to continue to seek out individuals that are willing to help sustain and continue to improve our overall baseball experience for our kids! It really does take a full community effort to make this all work. Are you willing to be a part of it?
There tends to be a little turnover each year within our Board as we ask that individuals commit to a 3-year term. We are currently a 14-member board that can expand to 15 members with a few others finishing out their term very soon. So, we are looking for some individuals to be part of our Board to help make this the best possible baseball experience for the kids. If you know any of our current Board members, feel free to reach out to them with any questions you may have.
FAQ:
• Do you need to have a player in the program to serve on our Board?
NO! We love to have a mixture of parents of players in our program and those that don’t. It provides for a wide perspective of ideas/thoughts on how to improve our program.
• Do you need to have extensive baseball knowledge?
NO! There are plenty of roles on our board that do not require a lot of baseball knowledge.
We currently have people overseeing these areas either as a co-chair or a lead:
• programs – Little League and Minor League (traveling)
• website
• concessions
• fundraising
• sponsorships
• equipment
• apparel
• player development
• coaching
• tournaments (home and travel)
• capital improvements
• social media
If you want to learn more about what we do as a Board, please seek Matt Frantesl or another board member and they would be more than happy to answer any questions, or check out our website at https://www.owatonnabaseball.com/.
We will look to bring on new Board Members at our Annual Meeting on October 10 at 6 p.m.