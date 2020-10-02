A concussion is a brain injury caused by acceleration or deceleration of the brain within the skull following a significant impact to the head or elsewhere on the body. The impact causes a biochemical imbalance within the brain cells, resulting in decreased blood flow and temporary energy deficits within the brain. Symptoms may include:
• Loss of Consciousness
• Headache
• Pressure in the Head
• Neck Pain
• Nausea or Vomiting
• Dizziness
• Balance Problems
In Touch Physical Therapy is a certified Complete Concussion Management clinic so we are helping patients and athletes get back to the things they love. We offer concussion treatment services and strategies at our clinic that include balance and vision rehabilitation that help with any vision problems including abnormalities, dizziness, concentration issues, and memory problems. We also provide a series of physical and cognitive tests that measure healthy brain function before a sport season starts. As symptoms of concussion can seem to resolve days to weeks before the brain has fully recovered, it’s important to monitor the recovery closely to inform a timeline and decision making for a safer return to working, learning, and playing.
Research suggests these significantly help, along with services including diet and nutrition intervention, exercise therapy, manual therapy, and ongoing education. In a concussion patient’s diet, avoiding pro-inflammatory foods and replacing them with more nutritious foods may help to offset inflammation and reduce symptoms. While a short period of rest can reduce some symptom-like activity, some guided exercise therapy has been shown to improve blood flow that speeds recovery. Additionally, manual therapy will treat ongoing symptoms that often come from injuries within the neck.
As trained multidisciplinary healthcare practitioners, we treat and provide management for concussion injuries. Early intervention with a multifaceted treatment approach can avoid the risk of post-concussion syndrome. It is important to start early before you notice persistent symptoms lasting more than 10-14 days.