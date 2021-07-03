We at River Springs Water Park can’t even begin to say how thankful we have been to see the community having a blast in our pool so far this summer!
One of our newest programs has been having a lot of success in our facility. We have had individuals of all ages try out our logs this year. Log rolling is an all-ages activity that encourages kids and parents to play together in the pool while running on top a Key Log. It’s a unique way for participants to take a risk and try new things in a controlled environment, and develop healthy skills for life. Yes, just like a lumberjack. Log Rolling takes place every day of the week at River Springs Water Park, 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays and Sundays. As we progress through the summer we hope everyone will get an opportunity to make it out to the water park and give it a try!
River Springs features a Lazy River, Climbing Wall, Body Slide, Tube Slide, Zero Depth Pool Area, Activity Pool, Lily Pad Walk and a large concessions area with various snacks and beverages to choose from. River Springs is open seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for open swim, but we offer various other programs including Water Walking, Laps Swim, Water Aerobics, Tiny Tot Time and new this year, log rolling. We are located at 3065 St. Paul Road on the north side of Owatonna, just off of 26th Street. You can find out more information by checking out the Parks and Recreation website at (ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation), becoming a fan of the River Springs Water Park Facebook page or by calling us at 507-774-7370. We look forward to spending the summer with you!
River Springs programs
Check out some of the programs offered at River Springs this summer. For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation website (ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation) or call River Springs at 507-774-7370.
Water Aerobics classes:
Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Monday – Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Tiny Tot Program: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon
Water Walk:
Monday – Friday, 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon
Lap Swim:
Monday – Friday, 6-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon
Log Rolling:
Monday – Friday 7-8 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon

Specials and events
Every weekday, Monday through Thursday, a daily special is offered. Here’s what you have to look forward to each week.
Monday: Grandparents Day. Grandparents get into River Springs for free with a paid grandchild at normal facility rates (one grandparent per grandchild).
Tuesday: Twilight Day. Admission into River Springs is the Twilight Rate all day.
Wednesday: Family Day. All day families get into River Springs for $4.50 per individual or $13.50 per family of up to six people ($2.50 charge for each addition person over the six people).
Friday: Facebook Friday. Check out our Facebook Page every Friday where we will post a new special each week!
Every Sunday a different special or event is scheduled to take place at River Springs. Here’s what is in store for July…
July 4 — Veterans Special: A veteran gets in free with military ID.
July 11 — Family Day Special: All day cost is $4.50 per person or $21 per family up to six people, each additional family member is $3.50.
July 18 — Mother’s Day Special: Moms get in free with a paid child.
July 24 — Cardboard Boat Regatta- See Cardboard Boat Regatta Page for more information.
July 25 — Super Splash Special-Weekend Out: $2.50 admission for everyone all day.
Visit the Parks and Recreation website (ci.owatonna.mn.us/parksrecreation) for the complete list of Sunday Specials, events and all other activities taking place at River Springs this summer.
Summer weekend out
Mark your calendars for July 23-25 for our annual Weekend Out! We’ll offer a variety of activities including a Movie in the Park, Cardboard Boat Regatta, Super Splash Special at River Springs and more! Check back for details on events and activities.
Lake Kohlmier
Lake Kohlmier is now open for land and aquatic equipment rentals!
Rates: $6 per hour
Hours:
Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday, noon-7 p.m.