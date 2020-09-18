Helping everyday heroes: Minnesota Energy Resources awards public safety grants

Minnesota Energy Resources is awarding nearly $12,000 in Rewarding Responders Grants to area first responders.
Seven Minnesota fire departments have been awarded up to $2,000 through the grant, given annually to help emergency response agencies purchase equipment or training to improve public safety. This year’s recipients include the Owatonna Fire Department. Firefighters requested funding to replace outdated thermal imaging cameras. The cameras help firefighters orient themselves in a fire and ensure they go home safely at the end of a call.
Other recipients include the Blooming Prairie Fire Department, who also requested funding to purchase a new thermal imaging camera.
These grants are part of Minnesota Energy Resources’ commitment to safety in the communities the company serves.
Including this year’s Rewarding Responders Grants, Minnesota Energy Resources has donated more than $67,000 over the past six years to help first responders improve public safety across Minnesota.