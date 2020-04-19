Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY... .STRONG WESTERLY WINDS WILL RETURN MONDAY WITH GUSTS IN THE 30 TO 40 MPH RANGE. HUMIDITY VALUES WILL FALL INTO THE 20S IN THE AFTERNOON ACROSS MUCH OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL MINNESOTA. EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAY SEE RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES REMAIN ABOVE CRITICAL THRESHOLDS IF CLOUD COVER AND SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE SUFFICIENT. HOWEVER, THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY WITH RESPECT TO CLOUDS AND PRECIPITATION, AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DEEP MIXING, LOW HUMIDITIES, AND GUSTY WINDS EXISTS IN THOSE AREAS AS WELL. AS A RESULT, A FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE ENTIRE MINNESOTA PORTION OF THE FORECAST AREA FOR MONDAY. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR MOST OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. * AFFECTED AREA...LOCATIONS NEAR AND SOUTH OF A LINE FROM MORRIS TO ALEXANDRIA, LITTLE FALLS, MORA, AND RUSH CITY. * WIND...NORTHWEST SUSTAINED NEAR 25 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT. * THUNDERSTORMS...SLIGHT CHANCE, MAINLY EAST OF I-35. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&