Last week I took my four-year-old granddaughter to see the musical production, “Frozen Jr.,” at the Paradise Theater in Faribault. She is a huge fan of the Disney movie, “Frozen,” and knows all the music by heart. It was a wonderful experience — from seeing Elsa on stage singing “Let It Go,” to watching a high school student she knows playing the part of Young Anna. It was magical. She couldn’t wait for each scene to start and smiled and sang her way through the show.
That night was so much fun, but it was more than fun — it was a firsthand look at pure joy. The children in our lives have much to teach us about joy, delight, and God. As we grow up, I think we forget that we are created for joy through relationships with God and with others. This doesn’t mean that we stick our heads in the sand and pretend everything is fine. Rather, it means changing our focus.
I know that I have a tendency to get so wrapped up in life’s problems that I am not present to the many moments of joy and gratitude that are right in front of me. It seems that’s been especially true this past year. It is so easy to focus on the negative, the losses, the continued uncertainty. And yet these words of Jesus, spoken to his disciples the night before he died, offer a different way to live, a different focus. Jesus said, “I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete” (John 15:11).
So what have I learned about joy? Joy is experienced in the present tense, not wishing for what used to be or worrying about what is to come. Joy doesn’t come at the expense of others, but rather through sharing our gifts with others. The people of Paradise Community Theater shared their gifts with us and their joy was infectious. And maybe that is the most important lesson of all. Joy is contagious. When we live with joy, we are able to love better and more completely.