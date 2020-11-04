Mission Moment

Each month at its regular meeting, the School Board of Owatonna Public Schools recognizes individual students and/or staff members who exemplify the district’s mission of inspiring excellence - every learner, every day.
On Oct. 26, Shaun Robbins, Owatonna Middle School Industrial Tech Teacher was recognized for his volunteer work for Shields of Steele. Mr. Robbins was one of the first people to volunteer for Shields of Steele to help create face shields during the pandemic. He delivered 30 shields a night throughout the spring, and he continued to volunteer throughout the summer.
We are #OwatonnaProud of our staff and students for living our mission of inspiring excellence and helping to provide a safe and caring community!