Question: I see a lot of dash camera footage on YouTube and online altogether. This got me thinking are dash cams legal?
Answer: Minnesota law allows driver feedback and safety monitoring equipment when mounted immediately behind, slightly above, or slightly below the rearview mirror. Mounting directly on the “dashboard” of the vehicle is not allowed as that could obstruct the vision of the driver
