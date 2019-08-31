PARK AND REC: Government Buildings and Grounds Update

With summer slowly coming to end and were heading into fall, Government buildings has had another very busy season. We have worked on a lot of maintenance on our buildings and grounds. We have 10 properties on the historic registry which all requires a lot of daily maintenance. We also work with a lot of different departments within the city helping them when needed.
Some of the projects we have been working on. Completed the remodel of Lake Kohlmier Beach House restrooms ADA accessible and new flooring throughout, completed a biff enclosure at the Soccer complex to also make it ADA accessible. Finishing up a memorial garden located behind the Administration Building in memory of Maxine Ronglien that will also include a fountain. Completed a Kitchen remodel project that includes new flooring and kitchen equipment at West Hills Social Commons. This was a joint project with Semcac. Some projects that will be started this fall include, a new roof on the apparatus bay and new A/C at the Fire Hall, new roof at Cottage 11- Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum.
Construction on a new roof for the Administration building will begin this fall. The replacement material is synthetic slate shingles by Davinci Roofscapes. This will have a visual aesthetic look closer to the original slate shingles. This project will also include: Ice guard, underlayment and water membrane, gutter and downspouts, radiant Heat De-icing installed on roof deck and below slate tiles, heat tape in gutter and downspouts, all flat roofs replaced, all wood trim, soffit, cupolas and vents to be painted and new insulation.
Little history about the West Hills Complex. 1885- The Minnesota legislature passed a bill that creates the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children (SPS). 1886- Three cottages are constructed, and the first children enter the new institution in December. 1887-Construction begins on the center portion of the main building. The south wing is added in 1891 and the North wing in 1892. 1904 – Fire destroys the interior of the Main building. It’s rebuilt on the same location, lowering the tower and removing the original clock. 1945- Admission to SPS cease. During its 60-year history 10,635 children called this home. 1947- The SPS is officially abolished and all its lands, building, property and funds transferred to the newly established Owatonna State School (OSS), which provides academic and vocational training for individual with developmental disabilities. 1970- The state closes the OSS and the main building remains empty for 4 years. 1974-The City of Owatonna purchases the property and the main building is used for City administration offices. The entire campus in now referred to as West Hills Complex. 1974- The Owatonna Arts Center (OAC) is created and founded by Mary Leach and Marianne Young. 1975- The main building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. 1992- The Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum is created and founded by Harvey and Maxine Ronglien. 2000- West Hills Commission is established by the Owatonna City Council. 2010- The grounds of the former Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children are named an Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places.