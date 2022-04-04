On March 15, the Owatonna City Council approved an agreement with Schultzy’s Restaurant Group, LLC to provide food and beverage services at Brooktree Golf Course.
Based in Montgomery, Minnesota, Schultz’s family-owned business has more than 25 years of experience in dining, beverage, banquet and special events operations. “We are excited to expand into Owatonna,” said Owen and Adam Schultz, Owners of Schultzy’s Restaurant Group, who currently own 1319 Woodfire Tavern in New Prague. “We plan to offer Brooktree patrons our most popular menu items with our new Tavern Nine menu.” Tavern Nine’s menu will also offer several options for diners seeking health-conscious choices.
Brooktree’s food and beverage agreement continues through 2024 and includes catering and an on-the-course beverage cart.
“In our listening sessions last fall, we heard about how important food and beverages at Brooktree are to the golf community,” said Jenna Tuma, Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities. “Adding year-round food and beverage services in the clubhouse positions this facility to serve the golf community, the neighborhood and the entire community in a more robust way.”
Reservations are now being accepted for private events year-round at the renovated Brooktree Clubhouse.
This past winter, the first phase of renovations inside the clubhouse were completed including new flooring, fresh paint, light fixtures and more.
Tuma continued, “The Brooktree experience is being reimagined to create a neighborhood hub for fun and a scenic experience for the whole community to enjoy.”
Rather than simply being a destination for golfers, Brooktree’s Clubhouse welcomes non-golfers for dining, beverages and private event rentals.
Brooktree is scheduled to open on Tuesday. Tavern Nine will offer an initial, limited menu when the course opens and launch its full menu as golfing activities increase. Restaurant hours will mirror golfing hours. In the off-season, hours will be adjusted to meet demand. For updates on the opening date, hours and information on Tavern Nine, tee times, season passes and events, please visit brooktreegolfcourse.com or call 507-774-7100. Be sure to follow the action at Brooktree on Facebook.
Brooktree, a city-owned golf course and clubhouse, is nestled along the banks of Maple Creek near the entrance of picturesque Mineral Springs Park. From the greens and the patio, the sound of the creek can be heard and the lush scenery can be seen.