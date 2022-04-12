West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Trips
U of M Landscape Arboretum with winery option: May 4
Spring is in full bloom and so are the tulips at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. During this trip we will quality time getting the opportunity to walk around at the gardens, which includes a trolley ride around the gardens. Our stop at the Arboretum will be followed by a social hour at New Chapter Winery.
Registration deadline: April 27 at 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons Member price: $40
Buckham Member price: $50
Non member price: $55
Addition add-on fees:
Cold Lunch — $9
Wine Flight 3x 2oz Pours — $10
Winery Tour with Flight 8x 2oz Pours — $26
You should bring your own lunch if you do not opt in for lunch. A cooler will be available for you to store your food.
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:40 a.m.
Return time 5:30 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 10:15 a.m.
Return time 5:05 p.m.
Treasure Island with Bingo option: May 11
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some Bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for Bingo and food. This is a partnered program between the West Hills Social Commons and Buckham West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP Member Price: $25
Buckham Member price: $35 with Coupon Code
Non member price: $40
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:25 a.m.
Return time 5:10 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up time 10 a.m.
Return time 4:50 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, April 8. There were 16 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,920 points. Second place went to Angie Matzke with 3,710 points. Third place went to Mel Reineke with 3,680 points. Fourth place went to Dennis King with 3,370 points. Fifth place went to Fran Kubista with 3,040 points. Sixth place went to Bob Hardkopf with 2,370 points. Deb D was the Fonzie Bear Winner. Mel Reineke made a 10 spade bid. Fran Kubista made a 10 no Trump Bid.
Cribbage
Scores for Monday, April 11:
1st place: Erling Hommedahl with 815 points
2nd place: Joan Kaiser with 810 points
3rd place: Dennis King with 801 points
Wayne Camilli had a 20 hand.