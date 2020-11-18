Teacher Feature: Matt and Kristin Skala

Matt and Kristin Skala have been educators for 15 years. They love living in Owatonna and are proud to be raising their four daughters as Owatonna Huskies!
Matt is an Owatonna native and has taught all 15 years in Owatonna at OHS. 14 of those years were spent as a special education teacher, and last year he took on a new position as the REACH teacher. Matt also coaches varsity football. Outside of school, his hobbies include coaching his daughters, golfing, fishing, and cheering on all Minnesota sports teams.
Kristin is originally from Pulaski, Wisconsin and is a 3rd grade teacher at Washington Elementary. She loves her time in the classroom and couldn't imagine doing anything else! Outside of school she is a busy mom! Kristin loves attending her daughters' events, traveling, cooking, and cheering on all Wisconsin sports teams.
They are both invested in the community of Owatonna and are proud to be serving as educators in an amazing school district! They believe in public education and know that their students are receiving high quality instruction. They are #owatonnaproud!