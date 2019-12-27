OWATONNA — Applications for the recognition of 2020 Century Farms in Steele County are now available at the office of the Steele County Free Fair. Century Farms will be recognized during the Steele County Livestock Hall of Fame program on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Farms that qualify for the Century Farm recognition are those that are at least 100 years old in 2020 according to abstract of title, land patent, original deed, county land records, court file in registration proceedings or other authentic land records. The family must have owned the farm for 100 years or more. Ownership must be continuous.
To obtain application forms on line go to MNstatefair.org. Deadline for applications is March 2, 2020.