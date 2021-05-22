It was 1979 when Lori Connor got her first full-time teaching job after obtaining her teaching degree from St. Cloud State. She and husband, John, moved to Owatonna so he could manage a store in the Owatonna Cedar Mall. He later joined the sales staff at KRFO Radio where he worked for 40 years. Lori was hired by John Iserman, St. Mary’s principal, just two days before school started in the fall. “I had to scramble to get things ready for the first day of school. The other St. Mary’s teachers took me under their wing and helped me get started,” Lori told me. Little did she know at the time that she would remain a part of the St. Mary’s family for 41 years!
The first year, Lori taught a combination of grades one and two. She also taught a learning enhanced education program. In her career at St. Mary’s, she has taught grades one through three. “Over the past years I have taught second generation students in my classes. The kids were all so special. The children in my classes were my kids and it’s fun to meet the parents who I had as students in years past.”
Both Lori and husband John were raised in St. Peter. “I had my eye on him when we were kids,” Lori laughed. In St. Peter we lived only a block apart. I initially went to Winona State and John was at St. John’s University in St. Cloud.” After two years at Winona, Lori transferred to St. Cloud State to be closer to John. She obtained her teaching degree there.
Lori had been contemplating retirement for the last few years. She said, “When I talked to former teachers about retirement, they said, ‘You will know when it’s time.’ The last few years I had reservations, but this year I know it’s time.”
Needless to say, Lori will miss the kids and staff at St. Mary’s. “The school becomes your family, your life, your home away from home. I was always comfortable at St. Mary's. But when John retired this past year after over 40 years working in sales at KRFO, I knew it was time to free up my time so we can do things together and enjoy life together. But I will dearly miss my second family...the kids and teachers at St. Mary’s School.” Lori has indicated she may be available for some substitution at St. Mary’s.
John and Lori have two children. Their daughter, Katie, is a social worker in Sherberne County and lives in St. Michael. Their son, Adam, lives in Tracy and is a deputy sheriff in Lyon County. There are five Connor grandchildren, three by Adam and two by Katie.
OHS hires new head wrestling coach
The Owatonna High School activities department is pleased to announce the hiring of Derek Johnson as the new head coach for the wrestling program (pending school board approval).
Coach Johnson is an OHS alumni and wrestled during his high school years. He was a four-time state participant, two-time state champion, and an All-American Honorable Mention for the Huskies during his senior year. He is also a member of the Owatonna High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Derek has coached in the Owatonna youth program for six years and was a high school assistant in 2014. Prior to his coaching career, Coach Johnson competed for one season on the University of Wisconsin-Madison wrestling team.
Marc Achterkirch, OHS Activities Director said, “We are very pleased and excited to have Derek joining our coaching staff at OHS. Coach Johnson brings a tremendous amount of wrestling knowledge and experience to the position. He will be an excellent leader and role model to help develop great students on and off the mat.”
OHS Class of ’71 needs help
This year marks the 50th anniversary of graduation from OHS for the members of the Class of ’71. The theme is ‘Owatonna Class of 1971, celebrating GOLD in 2021’. Three days of events are being planned August 13-15. During August, the Owatonna Arts Center will be featuring artists from the class and a reception is planned for Saturday afternoon, August 14 to which the public is invited.
There are a number of classmates who the committee cannot find addresses, phones or e-mails for and they are asking you readers for your help if you know a contact for the following: Richard Arndt, Richard Deml, Donna Fogal Holtan-Halverstadt, Wendy Hufford, Chris Jaeger, Allen Krippner, Clark Miller, Terry Mortenson, Shelly Olson, Gladys Seykora Brecht, Timothy Thomas and Toni Tucker. If you know how to contact any of these ’71 grads you can e-mail the information to owatonnaclassof71@gmail.com or you can call Jeanne Buecksler at 451-0107.
Oops!
I’ll get it right yet. The second state championship by the OHS baseball team actually was in 1988. Dale Timm was the manager. Do you know who the bat boy was? It was Joshua Kiel, whose uncle Kirk Kiel was the team catcher.
Ted Ringhofer scholarship winner named
Jenna Gleason has been named as this year’s recipient of the Ted Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship. The $1,000 annual scholarship is given in partnership by TPS Insurance Agency and the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in honor and memory of Ted G. Ringhofer who passed away from cancer in 1997. Jenna will be attending Dordt University majoring in nursing with minors in both Biomedical Science, Psychology, and the Honors Program. She is planning to work in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit upon graduation.
OHS student grad speakers
Student graduation speakers representing the Class of 2021 have been selected. They are Willo Omot and Megan Copeland. Graduation will take place in the OHS athletic field on June 6.
Special birthdays
The month of May contains some birthdays I want to mention. Evelyn Kading Hammer will observe her 101st birthday on June 2. She was born in Meriden Township. The family later moved to Lemond township. Cards can be sent to 1925 Greenwood Dr. in Owatonna. Vera Beers reaches the magic 100 on May 26. Cards can be sent to 165 24th Place N.W. in Owatonna. Berlyn Staska celebrates his 93rd birthday on May 24. He was one of the founders of the Owatonna Community Band in 1977. Co-founders were Dave Leach, Rufus Sanders and director John Holland. Berlyn also played in the Brass Renegades, Kibitzer Band, Klecker Band (48 years), Local 490 and Elks Concert Band and Luverne’s Concertina Band. He has been a participant in the Color Guard for 36 years. Berlyn told me, “I practice every day, just to keep my mind sharp.” Cards can be sent to 560 Prospect in Owatonna.
Joke of the week
A husband walks into a Victoria’s Secret to purchase a sheer negligee for his wife. He is shown several possibilities that range from $250 to $500 in price....the more sheer, the higher the price. He opts for the sheerest item, pays the $500, and takes it home. He presents it to his wife and asks her to go upstairs, put it on, and model it for him. Upstairs, the wife thinks (she’s no dummy), “I have an idea. It’s so shear that it might as well be nothing, I won’t put it on, I’ll do the modeling naked, and return it tomorrow, and keep the $500 refund for myself. She appears naked on the balcony and strikes a pose. The husband says, “Good grief! You’d think for $500 they’d at least iron it.” He never heard the shot. Funeral is on Thursday at noon...the coffin will be closed.