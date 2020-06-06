With the uncertainty of community gatherings in view of present Covid-19 guidelines, the Steele County Historical Society has chosen to move two mid-summer activities into September. The 6th annual Gus’ Station Car Show and Fundraiser will be Saturday, Sept. 19 with car registration at 8 a.m. and show running from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The SCHS Extravaganza, a day of music, food, old time demonstrations, and a Rendezvous encampment, will be Sunday, Sept. 20, running from noon-4 p.m. Both of these events serve as festive community activities as well as fundraisers for the Historical Society.
For questions or information, contact the Society at 507-4541-1420 or event coordinator at maryanne.higgins@steelehistorymuseum.org.