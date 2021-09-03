Steele County holds an open house meeting to gather public input on a proposed project to improve both County Highway 28 and Beaver Lake Park northwest of Ellendale. The meeting will take place 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at NRHEG Elementary School, 600 School St., Ellendale.
The open house meeting will be held in the school gym on the south side of the building. Parking is available in the lot on the south side of the building off of 8th Avenue West. Use the doors on the south side of the building to access the gym.
The county is interested in hearing input on users' experience and responses to the current roadway and park as well as what desires they have for future investments. The county is in the beginning stages of developing a feasibility report for the improvements of the highway and park. The development process for this report will last approximately 10 months, and it will include several opportunities for community engagement. The construction timeline has not been determined, but is anticipated to be scheduled within the next few years.
In addition to the open house, visit the project web site at bit.ly/3yJtXbV for more information about the project process, schedule and background information. A brief survey and interactive map is available to help provide the planning team thoughts or ideas for the future, or concerns that need to be addressed.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects or to sign up for project email updates, visit co.steele.mn.us/highway/index.php.