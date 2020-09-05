My brother, Bruce, passed away one year ago and it is in his honor that I write this “Pastor’s Perspective” article for the Owatonna People’s Press.
Bruce was 3 or 4 years of age when he found himself, along with my parents, as prisoners of war in Canton, China. Pearl Harbor had been attacked and, contrary to their plans, all Americans in Japanese occupied territory were placed in internment camps all across Asia.
My parents had been called by God to serve as missionaries in China. After two years of language study in Hong Kong, where Bruce was born, they sailed up the Pearl River to serve the church in Canton. As a young boy, and even as an adult, Bruce was characterized as enthusiastic, adventuresome and a risk-taker. He had no fear.
Under house arrest, Americans could not leave the compound where they lived. Occasionally my parent’s Chinese friends would visit bringing food with them, but because of inflation, groceries were meager. The Japanese soldiers would visit often to check on their prisoners. They really enjoyed little Bruce because he reminded them of their grandchildren in Japan. They would bring salt fish, a delicacy and a treat for the children and Bruce loved these treats. However, being a nurse concerned with his health, mom was not pleased.
One day the commanding officer and his entourage of soldiers came calling. They could not speak English or Chinese and the family could not speak Japanese so they sat quietly in their living room with dutiful respect. Tired of the quiet, Bruce took the commander’s hat and began throwing it into the air playing catch. I’m sure my parents took some deep breaths, concerned with the officer’s response to this game, and then the inevitable happened. The officer’s cap got caught on a blade of the ceiling fan. There were a few more deep breaths and quiet prayers especially when the officer stood to his feet and drew his sword. Nothing drastic happened. Instead the officer reached up with his sword, took his cap off the fan blade, put it back on his head and left the house with his entourage behind him.
Psalm 23:4 says, “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me . . . .” My brother had no fear. As I said, he was a risk-taker and beside that, these soldiers were his friends. They brought him treats. More importantly his parents were right there with him, and I believe they had no fear because they trusted in God who had called them to China. Perhaps there were some thoughts of “I wonder what is going to happen now.” They had every reason to fear, but their faith was completely in God.
Coronavirus has shocked our world this year. It was not in our plans. Our plans included parties, celebrations and the fun of spring and summer sports. It included kids learning in school rooms, and families worshiping together in a church building. Instead we are bombarded with worldwide statistics of sickness and death. For months there have daily reports of increasing numbers. We are cautioned and often mandated to social distance, wear masks and self-quarantine to protect others. Even funerals and celebrations of life have had to be postponed because of this deadly virus. And without a vaccine, there is seemingly no end in sight to this pandemic.
Fear could be an inevitable outcome. As we walk through this dark valley we have every reason to fear. However, according to the 23rd Psalm, we do not need to fear when we follow Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd. As His “sheep” our lives are in His care. As we submit to Him and walk in His pathway, He provides and guides us all along the way of life.
Bruce did some wild and crazy things in his lifetime but that’s another story. Ultimately, Bruce trusted completely in the grace of God and when he died he was in perfect peace. In his memory, when we entrust our lives to Jesus we have no reason to fear. He is God and He cares for His “sheep.”