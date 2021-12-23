Sixteen kids are sleeping in a warm, safe bed of their own tonight because of a group of teenagers they may never meet.
The Owatonna High School Student Council did a cash drive in November to raise money for Beds for Kids, a non-profit organization based in Owatonna that provides underprivileged children ages 2-17 with beds. The charitable group currently serves Steele and Waseca counties.
But they didn’t stop at cutting a check.
After raising the money and delivering the funds, the students doubled down and delivered the magic and happiness to families and children to finish up the job themselves.
Photos courtesy of Beds for Kids.