MENOMONIE — Local student Bailey Sanford of Owatonna graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Stout in Menomonie with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education following the fall 2019 semester.
Local student graduates from University of Wisconsin, Stout
Most Popular
Articles
- Austin man killed in two-car crash south of Blooming Prairie
- Owatonna staff member charged with assaulting juvenile resident of Gerard Academy in Austin
- Hy-Vee no longer open 24 hours come Monday
- Dorothy Ballard Meyering
- Coronavirus: Influenza remains a 'much greater concern' and is widespread in Minnesota, Mayo physician says
- Deloris Ann Nygaard
- WE WANNA ROCK: Hairball returns to SCFF, three nights of music lined up in Grandstand
- BAKERY BENEFIT: Valentine's Day treats, second location added to fundraiser for businesses impacted by fire
- Gerald 'Guts' Andersen
- NEXT LEVEL TALENT: Three OHS students reflect on their unique recruiting journeys after National Signing Day
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.