Jerome Natzel of IFM Associates in Owatonna, MN has recently been awarded a $8,988 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Controlling Japanese Beetles in a Vineyard with a Drone Pesticide Sprayer."
"The goal of this research is to prove that an agricultural drone sprayer is an affordable and effective solution to control the Japanese beetle in a vineyard," said Natzel.
This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration, and education projects.
The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education. Funding considerations are based on how well the applicant presents the problem being addressed, the project's relevance to sustainable agriculture in the 12-state North Central region, and how well it aligns with NCR-SARE's goals, among other factors specific to each grant program.
NCR-SARE's Administrative Council (AC) members decide which projects will receive SARE funds. The AC includes a diverse mix of agricultural stakeholders in the region. Council members hail from regional farms and ranches, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies, and nonprofits.