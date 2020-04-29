Michelle Simon, 1st Grade Teacher at McKinley Elementary School is the Minnesota Council for Social Studies Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She was recognized for her ability to develop and teach engaging, integrated social studies units such as a Grimm Fairy Tale unit in which students read stories, analyzed photos of castles in Germany and took on engineering challenges such as building Rapunzel’s tower. She is a STEM certified teacher and a Goethe Institute TOP fellow. Simon, who has been with the district since 2008, stated that this award is meaningful to her because “I am representing the first-grade team of teachers and the lessons we designed together, I am honored to represent the school district and town I grew up in. I feel blessed to work with such talented and amazing teachers.”
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...STEELE, WASECA, FARIBAULT, FREEBORN AND MARTIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&
Mission Moment Spotlight
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 29
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.