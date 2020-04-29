Mission Moment Spotlight

Simon, pictured with her class, is committed to teaching social studies because “it allows us to cross boundaries and learn more about each other and our world.” (Submitted photo)

Michelle Simon, 1st Grade Teacher at McKinley Elementary School is the Minnesota Council for Social Studies Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She was recognized for her ability to develop and teach engaging, integrated social studies units such as a Grimm Fairy Tale unit in which students read stories, analyzed photos of castles in Germany and took on engineering challenges such as building Rapunzel’s tower. She is a STEM certified teacher and a Goethe Institute TOP fellow. Simon, who has been with the district since 2008, stated that this award is meaningful to her because “I am representing the first-grade team of teachers and the lessons we designed together, I am honored to represent the school district and town I grew up in. I feel blessed to work with such talented and amazing teachers.”

Load comments