Little Theatre of Owatonna (LTO) has announced auditions for its 2021 fall production of "The Marvelous Wonderettes," written and created by Roger Bean.
The auditions will take place 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 and 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Sharon Stark Audition at West Hills. Please see LTO's website at bit.ly/3fBwFtw for more information, including audition packets.
Bev Cashman is the director and Kathy Purdie is the technical director.
LTO is looking to cast four females.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-16 and 21-23 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24.