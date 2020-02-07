OWATONNA — The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering a free class to learn about advance care planning and the importance of completing a healthcare directive. Attend this class to learn how to choose a health care decision maker, complete an Honoring Choices health care directive, and understand when changes should be made to this document.
Classes are held monthly. The next class will be held at Allina Health Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St., Owatonna on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10–11:30 a.m. Space is limited – preregistration is required.
To register for this class or obtain a calendar for future classes, contact Pat Heydon, Coordinator, at 507-977-2330 or email: honoringchoices@allina.com. Visit https://www.allinahealth.org/honoring-choices to learn more about advance care planning and health care directives.