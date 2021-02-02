West Hills Social Commons is now open! Our hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Events for Monday include sewing at 8 a.m., weight training at 9 a.m., Chicago at 11 a.m., and Bunco at 1:30 p.m. Events for Wednesday include weight training at 9 a.m., puzzle and book drop off at 11:30 a.m., and fifty at 1:30 p.m. Events for Friday include weight lifting at 9 a.m., horse racing at 11 a.m., and bingo at 1:30 p.m. Let us know if you have any questions.
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through the end of March 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code “Drivingskills” for a discount.
AARP tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 507-218-2065
Bowling Scores
Highlights for Monday, Jan. 18
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Dennis Branstad
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Judy Drevlow 223 (+65); Dave Linders 189 (+54);
Rod Fletcher 243 (+53); Denny Johnson 174 (+35);
Jerry Drevlow 232 (+33)
Game 2: Judy Drevlow 195 (+37); Marty Speikers 216 (+33)
Game 3: Chuck Newgard 190 (+31); Jerry Drevlow 226 (+27);
Sharon Hassing 168 (+25)
High Series Over Average: Judy Drevlow 567 (+93)
Split Conversions:
Judy Drevlow (4-10 & 3-10); Sharon Hassing (5-6-10)]
Marty Speikers (4-5); Dennis Johnson (3-10)
Highlights for Friday, Jan. 22
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Sharon Hassing
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Judy Drevlow 194 (+34)
Game 2: Rod Fletcher 233 (+45)
Game 3: Sharon Hassing 204 (+75); Rod Fletcher 225 (+37)
High Series Over Average: Rod Fletcher 629 (+65)
Split Conversions:
Reuben Ebeling, Paula Burshem, Sharon Hassing (3-10’s);
Chuck Newgard (3-9-10)
Highlights for Monday, Jan. 25
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Denny Johnson
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Sharon Hassing 168 (+27)
Game 2: Dennis Branstad 214 (+45)
Game 3: Dennis Branstad 215 (+46);
Arlene Gleason 164 (+44)
Series High Total Pins: Dennis Branstad 588 (+81)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher (2-5-7); Arlene Gleason (2-5-10)
Denny Johnson (2-7); Judy Drevlow (5-6);
Marty Speikers (3-10)
Highlights for Friday, Jan. 29
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Paula Burshem
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Paula Burshem 226 (+35)
Game 2: Marty Speikers 226 (+46)
Game 3: Rod Fletcher 214 (+24)
Series High Total Pins: Paula Burshem 623 (+50)
Split Conversions: Reuben Ebeling (3-10); Chuck Newgard (3-10)
Join us on Mondays and/or Fridays at 9 a.m. for bowling fun! Anyone can win cash prizes!