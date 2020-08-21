Steele County, in conjunction with the City of Owatonna and other project partners, is developing a 2040 Transportation Plan that provides a framework for policy development and addresses short- and long-term transportation planning needs. The Plan will guide future development and transportation improvements within the County. The Plan is being developed in coordination between the City and County, which will ensure policies and planning outcomes set guidance for managing the transportation system safely, efficiently, and effectively for the next 20+ years.
Project partners had intended to host an in-person open house to share the plan overview and facilitate community feedback. However, due to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health, project partners have decided to move the open house online. Residents can visit the Steele County 2040 Transportation Plan online open house and learn about the plan, review the schedule and share their thoughts and comments. The online open house will be available to view on the project website from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
Residents can visit the online open house for a quick review of the document or can participate in the project survey and interactive mapping exercise. To view the online open house, take the survey, and identify safety issues or opportunities, please visit http://www.steeleco2040tranplan.com/public-engagement
The online open house and survey will be available Aug. 24 until Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. For more information about the Steele County 2040 Transportation Plan, please contact Paul Sponholz at paul.sponholz@co.steele.mn.us or 507-444-7670.