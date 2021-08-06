The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s biggest county fair, is the place to “Bring Back the Fun in 2021.”
Over 5,000 free exhibits including 200 animals, the FFA Children’s Barnyard, the Great Outdoor Center and the A-Z petting zoo sponsored by Owatonna Community Bank and R & K Electric will be on display for fairgoers. Free entertainment will be found on three outdoor stages and in the beer garden. Max Power, a 9-foot tall and 5-foot wide robot who walks, talks and dances, and his monster truck, Nitro, sponsored by Owatonna Motor Company, will also entertain throughout the fairgrounds. In addition, 300 indoor commercial exhibits, over 200 outdoor vendors — including 100 food stands and up to 40 rides on the Goldstar Amusements Midway — will be available daily.
Halls of Fame and Century Farm recognition
The Equine Hall of Fame program will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the livestock show arena. Honored and inducted this year will be Monte and Nancy Mowry. The Livestock Hall of Fame and Century Farm recognition will follow in the show arena at 2 p.m. Inducted into the Livestock Hall of Fame this year will be Richard Steinberg and Glen Johnson & Deb McDermott Johnson. The Steele County Free Fair, along with the Minnesota State Fair, also recognizes the 2021 Century Farm recipients: Gary Mentz (George and Bessie Derscheid family); Kevin Halla (Halla Farm) and Mary Neuman (Kenneth and Eleanor Brosen family).
Discover Steele County’s past
Escape the heat and explore the fair in its early days in the Muckle Fair Museum and wander over to the Village of Yesteryear and relive Steele County’s history in the village buildings. While in the village, take in the Gandy Company “Old Iron Show,” featuring a large display of antique tractors and small engines, grab a bite to eat and take a seat at the Village Stage to enjoy a variety of music and entertainment. Great conversations of the county’s storied past are sure to happen in the Muckle Fair Museum and the Village of Yesteryear.
Old Time music
Fairgoers who enjoy old time music will find just that at The United Prairie Bank Stage in Fair Square Park beginning Thursday, Aug. 19, where The Ray Sands Band and The Leon Olson band will entertain. The Dan Stursa Band will continue to play those favorite old-time tunes at noon Friday, Aug. 20.
The Dan Stursa Band return sto entertain fairgoers 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for a good old-fashioned barn dance in the swine show arena. The Village Stage in the Village of Yesteryear will also feature toe-tapping old-time tunes throughout the week.