I must begin this column by telling you how saddened I was last weekend hearing that my good friend, Ken Wilcox passed away. You have no doubt already seen his obituary in the People’s Press. He was such an important leader in Owatonna. He was my color man on my high school hockey broadcasts for the many years I called the games. He was a long-time member of the Owatonna Foundation. More on my thoughts about Ken in next week’s column.
Kay Aegan, Polly and Coco were well-known Owatonna entertainers
It’s interesting to go back into yesteryear and discover entertainment venues that brought delight to Owatonna citizens. One of those entertainers was named Kay Aegan, who entertained folks with his trick horse, “Polly” and his dog, “Coco”. He was popular around the country besides in Owatonna. He appeared numerous times in the “Kay Aegan Variety Show” and later with his second horse, Navajo. His dog, Coco, was billed as the “largest trained dog. I don’t know where he got the trained dog, but supposedly the dog performed with such popular western names as Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix and Gabby Hayes.
Aegan lived in the northeast part of Owatonna. He first lived on North Elm somewhere near the bridge in the 40’s and 50’s., then resided at 815 N.E. 20th St. Besides his entertainment gigs, Aegan was a bartender at A & P Bar, American Legion and Weber’s Bar. In the early fifties, he operated Kay’s Grill on Rose Street around the corner from Ressler’s Dry Goods Store. Later he moved his café to a small building that was located next to Johnson’s Phillips 66 and Alexander Lumber on North Cedar.
Aegan’s wife’s name was Eloise. Kay died in 1982. They had no children.
Several Owatonnans memories
Several Owatonna folks or former Owatonnans had memories of Aegan. I remember Bob Ringhofer telling me he rode horse with him. “I always tried to get him to join the saddle club but he never would,” Bob told me. Anita Grant remembered him well. “I remember watching him and his horse at the Roxy. He had beautiful cowboy outfits and the horse would bow and count and answer questions. I remember that Dr. Trump, a vet in town took care of the horse.”
I was told that his horse was buried in the area of North Cedar below the hill. Anita went on to say, “Kay was definitely one of my horsemen heroes, ranked right up there with Roy Rogers and Gene Autry. Anita is the daughter of the late Lyle and Gerry Anderson. Lyle was a long-time superintendent of horses at the fair.
Then there was the memory of Helen Borchardt Edwards who used to help Kay with props for his show when he would perform at the Roxy. “I remember that Ronnie Weller would also perform as “Pooch” the clown. Babe Grunwald also took care of his horse.
I remember talking with Wayne Jorgenson of Owatonna who remembers going to the Roxy to see Aegan perform. “He was billed as Kay and his Wonder Horse, Polly. He would go on tour during the summer months and tend bar in Owatonna during the winter. Most of the time he wore a western hat and cowboy boots.”
I never had the pleasure of meeting Kay personally and wish that I had. He was a unique personality from Owatonna that entertained folks not only in his home town, but all around the country.
Owatonna built egg scale
Some years ago my wife Mary was paging through a Country Living Magazine and pictured there was a 1950’s Jiffy-Way Egg Scale, made from sheet steel by Jiffy-Way of Owatonna. The scale was purchase by a person in Missouri for $65.00. An antique appraiser valued the egg scale, patented by a company in the Twin Cities in 1940 as worth $100. I later found out that Carl Jolly of Owatonna purchased the patent in 1948.
Did you know?
The first testicular guard “cup” was used in hockey in 1874. The first helmet was used in 1974. It took 100 years for men to realize that the brain is also important!
Gifts to public schools
You should know who contributes financial gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. At the Sept. 30 school board meeting the following gifts were gratefully received:
920.21 from Lincoln PTO to Lincoln Physical Ed for Railyard Fitness Package.
$200 from Virgil and Vickie Vavra to OHS Student Council
$500 from Doug Bjorge’s RV Repair and Renovation to Wilson Elementary
$2,000 from Steele County Public Health to Lincoln Physical Ed for Railyard Fitness Package
2199.00 from Owatonna Fastpitch for a softball pitching machine
$20.00 from Tom Biesterfeld for negative meal account balances
1,000 mask containers from Allina Health
Spinet piano from Rose Ann Rypka
$300 from Hat Chic Clothing for the OHS speech department
The following to OHS Homecoming: $50.00 from Tone Music, $50.00 from Profinium, $50.00 from Chad and Karen Lange, $50.00 from Dagry Tooling, $50.00 from Owatonna Shoe, $200 from Four Seasons Electric, $50.00 from VFW Post 3723, $100 from Stoyks Plumbing Inc, $150 from Let’s Ride Tack and Apparel, $50.00 from Kristi’s $50.00 from Hy-Vee, $50.00 from Dr. Tim Holland, $50.00 from Kath Moving, $50.00 from Owatonna Education Assn..
A new flying Club?
Dennis VonRuden, who is a pilot at the Owatonna airport is pursuing any interest in forming a new flying club based at the Owatonna airport. A number of people at the airport have been discussing the need and potential for starting a new club. These people feel there could be sufficient interest to potentially have some type of aircraft available by spring of 2021. Anyone who would be interested in being a part of this project can let Dennis know by responding by e-mail to dvonruden@generalequip.com.
Some Owatonna aviation notes
The large hanger at the airport was built in 1946. This hanger is now being used by Accelerated Aviation, based in Owatonna. The first large trusses in the hanger cost $3,000. Once the trusses were in place, a “roofing bee” was staged in October, 1946, by area pilots and patrons to nail down the roof. The cost of the new field was estimated at $120,000 with the administration building and hanger costing another $30,000.
The first woman in Steele County to earn her pilot’s license was “Babs” Goff who took instruction through the GI Bill with her all-male class calling themselves “The Frostbiters”. The nickname was attached to the class because training took place during the bitter cold winter of 1946-’47. Goff’s father worked at the courthouse in Owatonna.
Yes, at one time we actually had airline service into Owatonna. In the early 1950’s, Midwest Airlines was the first scheduled airline to stop at our airport. The airline served the Owatonna area from 1949 to 1951, flying a north-south operation until they withdrew their contract. They were followed by Braniff Airlines who provided service for just one year. Midwest Airlines served Owatonna with a single engine aircraft. Braniff brought in DC 3’s. The initial northbound flight of Braniff arrived in Owatonna on a Sunday.
Did you know that there was a supper club that operated at the airport? It was called “The Hickory House”. It was owned and operated by Clarence Warwick who was also the chef. The restaurant boasted a charcoal broiler “In the Land of the Sioux”. I can remember having our radio station Christmas party there. The restaurant closed after the freeway was built minus a direct exit to the airport and restaurant. I remember my friend, Wayne Klinkhammer telling me that he cooked on weekends for Clarence. After the restaurant closed, the building was occupied by Degner Travel Service for many years.
RED BALL EXPRESS
This year’s Pheasants for Vets fundraiser will experience a very modified operation. The fundraising effort provides, in part, for a pheasant dinner to be enjoyed by hospitalized veterans in fifteen hospitals in the state. Funds are collected by the American Legion and the VFW.
When I came to town in 1959, the fundraising effort, named “The Red Ball Express” by its American Legion chair, Bob “Fuzz” Martin, was already getting up a head of steam with Martin at the helm for the Legion and Richard Polesky and Richard Pichner for the VFW. This was Martin’s pet project each year and we’d start to arrange for regular radio interviews to get pheasant hunters and the public hyped for the program. Martin eventually became the state American Legion chair for the project. Mike Pierce chaired the VFW program for over 20 years and also served as the state VFW chair.
Back to when I came to Owatonna, the local Pheasants for Vets program was driven by donated birds shot by Steele County pheasant hunters. Year after year Steele County would be the top donor of hunted birds that were used for the pheasant dinners. 1976 was the biggest year for Steele County when 794 birds were brought in by hunters. The birds were collected at Ringhofer Meats. I walked over to the store on a Saturday afternoon and witnessed piles of the birds ready to be picked up by Star-Tribune trucks and taken to the Twin Cities for processing. Steele County was always number one in the state! In 1980, state regulations and the declining population of pheasants in the field contributed to the decision to use only purchased birds.
Unbelief!
Fuzz remembered that year 1976 when close to 800 birds were donated by Steele County hunters “The state guys couldn’t believe their eyes!” he told me. “Never had any county donated as many birds! It was really something to see!” I would broadcast live from Ringhofer’s and we would count down the hours until the truck arrived to pick up the birds. Hunters would rush in from the field to donate birds before the deadline. They would still be coming in when the birds were being loaded. Game warden Don Slinger roared out to Rice Lake Park with siren screaming to pick up birds and get them back to town in time. For 38 consecutive years, Steele County was number one in the state for donated birds. Even when the hunted birds program ended, Steele County residents opened their pocketbooks to keep us in that first place.
A portion of the donated funds are made available to fifteen veteran’s hospitals across the state to improve the atmosphere and/or treatment of veterans in the VA medical centers and homes. These purchases are for items not budgeted for by the VA system such as power lifts, outdoor canopy to protect veterans from weather, recreational items etc.
In the past few years, the annual auction is held in October and the Legion and VFW depend on public donations as well as donations from members. This year, due to COVID-19, there will be no auction. The raising of funds will strictly rely on donations which can be sent to the Owatonna American Legion or VFW. There is a raffle also being held and tickets are available at the two clubs. First prize is $1,000 cash, second prize is a Ruger AR 556 Rifle (awarded as $900 in Cabela’s Gift Cards) and third prize is $500 cash. There will also be three $250 cash prizes. Drawing will be held October 24 at 4 p.m. at the VFW Club.
LTO auditions for holiday production
Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced auditions for its Holiday production of “A Tuna Christmas”. The auditions will take place tomorrow and Monday, October 11 and 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sharon Stark auditorium at West Hills. To be cast will be four individuals, two male and two female, to play multiple roles and understudies. Audition packets are now available at Tri M. Graphics and online at http://littletheatreof Owatonna.org/upcoming-auditions/. Performances will be December 4,5,11,12 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. December 6 and 13.
Notes
AAUW Owatonna members invite interested guests and potential members to attend their meeting this Monday, October 12, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Non-members interested in attending, please contact AAUW at aauwowatonna@gmail.com. This month members will be taking a virtual hike around River Bend Nature Center.
The traditional Santa’s Cellar will not be held this year due to COVID-19. The 43rd edition will be held in November, 2021
Oops!
My bad! Last week I noted in my paragraph headline that Kellen Hinrichsen has been hired as the new Executive Director at the Owatonna Arts Center. It should have read Owatonna History Center.
Joke of the week
A husband and wife are shopping in their local Wal Mart. The husband picked up a case of Budweiser and puts it in their cart. “Whadda ya think you’re doing?” asks the wife. “They’re on sale, only $10.00 for 24 cans.” he replies. “Put them back, we can’t afford them,” demands the wife. And so, they carry on shopping. A few aisles further the woman picked up a $20.00 jar of face cream and puts it in the basket. “Whadda ya think you’re doing?” asks the husband. “It’s my face cream. It makes me look beautiful,” replies the wife. Her husband retorts, “So does 24 cans of Budweiser and it’s only half the price!” On the store PA system, “Cleanup on aisle 5…we have a husband down!”