Trips
Padleford River Boat Cruise: Sept. 25
Hop on one of the riverboats for a scenic luncheon! Buffet includes BBQ chicken, pulled pork and buns, green chili corn bread, potato salad, seasonal fruit, potato chips, cookies and coffee. This will be a 2 hour boat ride. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Aug. 14. Cost is $46 for members or $61 for non-members.
Day Trippers; Bermuda Avenue Triangle: Sept. 26
Two middle-aged business women who are good friends want to keep an eye on their aging mothers, so they move their mothers into a shared senior condo in Las Vegas. On a trip to the casino, the mothers are saved from a mugger by a charming gambler who is short on cash. They allow him to stay on the couch in their living room, and the results are such that you’ll laugh yourself silly. It’s like Dean Martin meets LaVerne and Shirley. Departure from the West Hills Social Commons will be at 10:45 a.m. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 17. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 2. Cost is $50 for members or $65 for non-members and includes a meal.
Mystery Trip: Oct. 9
Are you willing to take a chance and see where our tour is going? This trip will consist of a tour and lunch. After lunch, we will stop on the way back for dessert. Lunch is included in the ticket price and will include a choice of either a Norwegian meatball dinner or chicken pot pie, as well as a choice of coffee, ice tea, lemonade, milk, canned Pepsi, diet Pepsi, or root beer. Please give your order the day you register. A maximum of 55 guests will be allowed and all must be registered by Sept. 25. Non-members can begin registering on Sept. 1. Cost is $28 for members or $43 for non-members. Departure from West Hills Social Commons will be at 8:15 a.m.
Programs
Pre-Planning Seminar
Have you thought about pre-planning your funeral or cremation services? Is it on your list of things to do but constantly gets pushed to the bottom? Do you have questions but aren’t sure where to start? April Paxton from Michaelson funeral home will be at West Hills Social Commons to help. She will be able to answer questions and assist you in getting your pre-planning process started. Light refreshments will be served. This seminar will be held on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (register by July 11) and Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. (register by Sept. 12).
Senior Fraud
Are you interested in learning about Senior Fraud? Detective Christian Berg from Owatonna Police Department will be at West Hills Social Commons at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to discuss identify theft and other common scams targeting elderly, such as grandparent scam or romance scams.
SeniorPlace inc. Annual Meeting
Join us for the SeniorPlace Inc. Annual meeting on Monday Sept. 30 at the Owatonna Elks Club. Social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $8 for ALP members or $10 for non-members. Attendees must be registered by Sept. 20.
Peace of Mind Organizing Solutions– October 2
If something happened to you, would your family know where to find your important documents, or would they have to dig through unorganized boxes, file drawers, and pile of papers scattered throughout your home? Penny from Outta Space Organization will discuses an organizing solution to save your family stress and frustration of needing to locate key documents. The peace of mind organization solution has practical tools to help you organize your key documents. This seminar will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. in the West Hills Social Commons Board Room. Cost is free for members or $3 for non-members
Trivia Night
Do you think you have what it takes to win Adult Leisure Pursuit Trivia? Join our staff at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 as we play 50,60 and 70’s themed trivia. If you come dressed as one of the decades you will get extra points. You can either RSVP with a team or alone and that night we will put you on a team.Participants should RSVP by Sept. 6. Cost is free for ALP members or $3 for non-members.
Disco Dance
Get out your boogie shoes and come to West Hills Social Commons for the first ever Disco Dance on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. We will have music and some light appetizers to enjoy. Please RSVP by Sept. 13. Cost is $5 for ALP members or $8 for non-members.
NFL weekly pick e’m
Pick the winner of each NFL game each week. Weekly points will be recorded and totaled at the end of the regular season. Participate for a chance to win a West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center or Adult Leisure Pursuits membership! You can either submit your picks online by going to http://ci.owatonna.mn.us/686/Special-Events or by picking up a form at West Hills Social Commons of West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center.
Greeting Cards Group
The Recycled Greeting Cards group will be meeting the 2nd Monday of each Month from 1-3 p.m. at West Hills Social Commons. If you have interested in joining this group or have any questions, please contact the West Hills Social Commons.
Gift Shop Items
West Hills Social Commons has a gift shop that offers a wide variety of products made by our talented Adult Leisure Pursuit members. There are items such as quilts, recycled greeting cards, stitched kitchen towels and more. Stop by the gift shop and pick up a handcrafted gift for your next special occasion.
Table Tennis
The table tennis program will run at West Hills Social Commons on Wednesday’s from 12:30-2 p.m. ($1 per time). Any age can play the game, so don’t be afraid. Players of all abilities are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing. They are willing to teach any new players!
500 Club
Played on Friday, September 6, 2019. There were 25 players, 7 tables with 7 rounds each. First Place went to Lester Trapp with 4,060 points. Second Place went to Fran Kubista with 3,230 points. Third Place went to Annie Matzke with 3,000 points. Fourth Place went to Gary Stark with 2,940 points. Fifth Place went to Jerry Czarnowski with 2,910 points. Sixth Place went to Roger Milbrath with 2,640 points. Seventh Place went to Gary Staats with 2,640 points. Rosie Limber Fonzie Bear Winner. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 Diamond Bid. Gary Stark made a 10 club bid.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers. Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly book. The books of the month are available at the Owatonna Library. Call West Hills Social Commons with questions.
Bowling
Dawnlight Bowling Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Pins Over Average Winners:
Game 1: Jim Gasner 202 (+46)
Game 2: Judy Drevlow 181 (+20)
Game 3: Judy A. Johson 192 (+45); Willie Peterson 192 (+40)
Total Pins: Judy A. Johnson 513 (+72)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher (5-7, 4-5, 3-10); Marty Speikers (2-5-7 & 3-9-10); Willie Peterson (3-10)
HyVee Bowling Monday, Sept. 9
High games: Greg Louis 211 +31, Dave Linders 161 +27 and 185 +51, Greg Posch 166 +42, Jerry Drevlow 225 +31, Murry Srock 224 +30 twice, Janice Walker 167 +44 and Willie Peterson 189 +30
Split Conversions: Willie Peterson 3-10, Janice Walker 3-10, Dennis Branstad 5-4, Becky Christainson 3-10, Arlene Gleason 3-10, Dave Linders 3-10, Greg Posch 5-7 and 3-8-10, Jim Harlicker 3-10, Earl Wheeler 4-5-7 and 5-10, Judy Johnson 2-7, Jim Gasner 3-10 twice, Rueben Ebeling 2-7, Denny Johnson 9-10 and 3-10 and Marty Speikers 3-9-10
First, second and third place jackpot winners:
1st game: Jerry Drevlow, Dave Linders and Janice Walker
2nd game: Greg Posch, Murry Srock and Greg Louis
3rd game: Dave Linders, Janice Walker and Willie Peterson
Billiards
The billiards players are always looking for new players to join the group. They meet on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursday’s at 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a pool shark to enjoy a game of billiards. Come on down and play a game or two. Both men and women are always welcome if you are a beginner, the players would be happy to teach you the game. Drop-in billiards is also available Monday-Friday when the building is open. Cost is $0.50 for 2 hours.
Bingo
Every Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room. All participants must be Adult Leisure Pursuit Members.
Golden Tones
Golden Tones is looking for any members who enjoy singing to give us a try. We are especially in need of men but would welcome anyone to join us. We do not do auditions and being able to read music is not a necessity. If you are interested, call Mary Carlson at 507-451-3100 or 507-213-3096
SeniorPlace Membership Scholarships
SeniorPlace Inc. sponsors scholarships for Adult Leisure Pursuits memberships for individuals in need. A confidential application form is available at West Hills Social Commons. Please complete the application form, submit it to the West Hills Social Commons Staff and then it will go to the upcoming SeniorPlace Inc. Board meeting for approval. If there are questions, contact Eric or a SeniorPlace Inc. board member.
Hy-Vee Senior Diner’s Club
We are excited to introduce a new dining option for seniors over the age of 60. Every day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. at Hy-Vee seniors can select a meal from various options including Hickory House meat products, salad bar, soup and sandwich, pizza, or Chinese food.
This program is intended to provide healthy and stimulating dining experiences for all senior citizens age 60 and better.
Prior enrollment is required for this program. You can enroll in person at Hy-Vee on the 2nd Monday of each month or the 4th Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can also enroll by contacting SEMCAC at (507)864-8243 or seniordinersclub@semcac.org.
AARP Smart Driver Classes
Sept. 10 and 12 at 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 at 12:30 p.m.