Thousands of Minnesota students will participate in International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The annual event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School, encourages students and parents to increase physical activity and practice safe walking and bicycling activities.
This event also hopes to make walking and bicycling more visible in communities, reduce traffic congestion, and strengthen connections between families and schools.
“We know students do better in school when they build physical activities into their day, and this event promotes safe walking and bicycling skills that students can use throughout their lives,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator.
Cowan says more than 90 Minnesota schools have registered Walk to School Day events so far. Schools can still register events and additional materials are available online to support safe walking and bicycling activities all year long.
Participants can also join in Minnesota’s Walk to School Day photo contest by submitting photos on the MnSRTS Facebook page using the hashtag #mnwalks.
Families with children who typically ride a school bus or travel in a private vehicle might consider a “Park and Walk” or “Bus Stop and Walk” event near their school. Locations are determined by participating schools who designate a space within a half mile of the school and volunteers help supervise and assist with crossing streets.
Walk to School Day also encourages parents and community members to begin thinking about the walkability in their neighborhoods, because children often walk to other community destinations like playgrounds, libraries, pools and more.
Minnesota Safe Routes to School provides resources and grants to advance SRTS programs through planning, projects, and support, visit our website for more details and contact information.