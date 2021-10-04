Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&