It was a wonderful week of celebrations as the Owatonna Foundation celebrated Foundation Week from October 6th through the 12th. This special time of the year is when we recognize and honor those that have helped the Foundation fulfill its mission “to improve the quality of life for present and future generations by supporting Owatonna projects that focus on community, arts, recreation and education.” Established in 1958, the Owatonna Foundation has invested more than 12 million dollars in our community by supporting over 260 capital projects since its inception.
The week began with the Foundation hosting a Professional’s Breakfast at the Arts Center on Tuesday morning where we welcomed local business professionals to a breakfast where they heard testimonials from both donors and grant recipients on how much the Foundation has meant to them personally and to the organizations that they represent. Our sincere thanks to Walt & Joan Spindler, Tim Truelson, Missy Ahrens, Dave Furness & Nicole Schulz who all spoke on behalf of the Foundation. Our thanks also go to the event sponsors, Hy-Vee for the delicious breakfast. The Arts Center provided a lovely venue and we thank Silvan Durben and the Arts Center for hosting us and for all their help.
The celebrations continued with our Legacy Luncheon on Wednesday were we welcomed over 140 guests that were recognized for their contributions to the Foundation, many of them being Legacy Society members that have included the Foundation in their estate plans. Thank you for your continued support! We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to our Legacy Luncheon speaker, Dom Korbel, COO of Fernbrook Family Center who shared a wonderful presentation on philanthropy. Our thanks also go to grant recipients, Dave Furness and Nicole Schulz of the Owatonna Soccer Association and Jerry Ganfield of the Steele County Historical Society for their testimonials as Owatonna Foundation grant recipients, and to Jim and Joan Herzog for their testimonial on why they chose to become Legacy Society members. We also recognized our 2019 “Spirit of the Community” Award winners, Jean & Dede Zamboni. Our sincere thanks to our luncheon sponsors, Owatonna Country Club for the delicious lunch, Leanne Alt of The Third Hand Inc. Video Productions for videotaping the event, and the Owatonna Country Club for providing a wonderful venue.
The fun continued Thursday evening at the Holiday Inn where we enjoyed our Wine and Beer Tasting Event. Special thanks to Dave Issacson of Cashwise Liquor for all he and the Cashwise staff did to organize a terrific evening! Our thanks to all the Holiday Inn staff for the great service and food, the many vendors who provided the wine and beer, and to our guests for their attendance! A special thank you to our Trustee, Julie Rethemeier who served as our auctioneer for the live auction, and thanks to those that purchased the items on the auction. Items were provided by: Cashwise Liquor, Ben Olson, Alexander Lumber, Laura Resler & Betsy Lindgren, the Owatonna Arts Center with Lonna Lysne and Richard Epp, McCabe Motors, Garvin Heights Winery, Four Daughters Winery, and the Marine Art Museum.
On Friday, October 11th we shared some hometown Husky sprit by tossing out t-shirts to the crowd at the football game. Thank you to Court Sports for the t-shirts, Mara Oien and the OHS Cheerleaders for doing the
t-shirt toss for us, and to Paul Hokanson for making the announcements.
Additional thanks go out to our Foundation Week Committee members: Betsy Lindgren, Monte Mitchell, Tom Dufresne, Sharon West, Judy Plemel and Mike Jensen, and to all the local media that helped us to promote the week. Thank you!
To everyone that participated in the week’s activities and to those that support the Owatonna Foundation through their giving so that we can continue to enhance our beautiful community-thank you! We are blessed to live in a community that embraces and works toward the continual improvement of our quality of life and it is the dedication of our local businesses and citizens that helps us to accomplish all we do. And finally, my sincerest thanks to the Owatonna Foundation Board of Trustees for their steadfast dedication and commitment to the Foundation and to Owatonna!
Laura Resler
Executive Director, Owatonna Foundation