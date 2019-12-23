ROCHESTER — Motorists using Hwy 14 east of Rochester to Lewiston will see a speed limit increase from 55 mph to 60 mph on Thursday, Dec. 19 as crews post new signs to change the speed limits, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The new speed limits become official once the new signs are in place.
The work on Hwy 14 runs from the two lane portion of the highway east of Rochester to Lewiston in Winona County. The speed limits east of Lewiston will remain as in the past. Other portions of Hwy 14 that are four-lane remain subject to the currently posted speed limits. A two-lane portion of Hwy 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna remains 55 mph at this time.
The speed limit study and changes have been occurring since 2014 when the Minnesota Legislature directed MnDOT to evaluate its two-lane, two-way 55 mph highways to determine whether speed limits could be increased reasonably and safely. A final report was submitted to the Minnesota Legislature in January 2019. Additional highways in southeastern Minnesota are expected to be posted 60 mph during this season.
Motorists might see MnDOT sign crews posting the signs along the highways now or later this season as other roadways become approved for the new 60 mph speed limit. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
For traffic information in Minnesota, call 511, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. To learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota, join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.