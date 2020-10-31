Happy Halloween! Did you know that some believe that Halloween has been around for thousands of years and started out as a Gaelic end of Harvest tradition? “Others believe Halloween is a direct result of the ancient celebration, known as Samhain. Samhain usually included bonfires, masks, and costumes, all in an effort to confuse the spirits that are allowed 24 hours to mingle with the living on October 31st, attempting to cause harm.
Others believe Halloween was the result of the impending Christian holidays of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, which fall on the first and second of November. Similar to Samhain, All Hallow’s Eve, the night before All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, was the final opportunity for the year’s dead to gain revenge on the living before passing on to the other life.
Christians would don masks and costumes in an effort to hide from the spirits seeking revenge. The holiday has long been a point of contention among Christians. Many who do not believe in purgatory see the holiday as anti-predestination and others believe celebrating a holiday with pagan roots is outwardly un-Christian.
Trick-or-treating might come from the action of souling that was practiced in Ireland and Britain. Poor people would go door-to-door on All Saints’ Day offering prayer for the dead the following day in exchange for food.
Though Halloween-like celebrations were common in Europe for thousands of years, it was not until the 1800s that Halloween came to the United States. It was the influx of Irish families in the 1850s that brought the tradition to the new world. Gradually, today’s American traditions of Halloween took hold.” https://historyof.net/history-of-halloween/
The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos), is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, the holiday is celebrated each year from October 31- November 2. https://www.history.com/topics/halloween/day-of-the-dead
This year many of us will be celebrating the holiday differently than we did last year. Many children won’t be going door to door to collect treats, families may be having small gatherings instead and playing games.
Regardless of how you are spending this Halloween it is still a good time to remember your family members who have passed away; share their stories with each other and remember them with love and thanksgiving for the life that they lived, and the gifts of love, the family traits, and the legacies that they left behind. Sharing the stories of the past help us build strong foundations for the future and sometimes help us not repeat the cycles of the past.
Tomorrow is All Saints Day – I pray you find a place to worship – for you are a blessed child of God, and God can use you to change the world!