OWATONNA — The Steele County Historical Society (SCHS) will host the annual Christmas in the Village event and Holiday Home tour. The Christmas in the Village will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4:30-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Village of Yesteryear, 1448 Austin Rd. in Owatonna and the History Center at 1700 Austin Rd. The Holiday Home tour will be on Sunday, Dec. 8 and will visit 8 homes and churches around Steele County.
Christmas in the Village features an historic village fully decorated for the holiday season. A highlight of the event is the lavishly decorated Dunnell House where guests can visit Santa and see the different holiday themes designed and decorated by local decorators and community groups, as well as enjoy holiday music in the parlor. Featured decorators this year include: Dodie Ellingson, Bev Falteysek, Mike and Brenda Jensen, Darlene Noble, Janet Miller, Cashwise, Cedar Floral, First Lutheran Church, HyVee, Job’s Daughters, the Owatonna VFW Auxiliary, Prairie Home, SAC students, and Urban Loft. The Village of Yesteryear paths will be lit by luminary on Friday, Dec. 6. There will be fun crafts, music and activities for all starting at 4:30 p.m. Guests can also stop by the log cabin to see Mrs. Claus for some Christmas wisdom.
A Soup Supper sponsored by Rocon will be held Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the History Center. Supper includes a choice of wild rice soup or chili, bread, a beverage, and a holiday cookie. Left over Soup will be available for purchase on Saturday during lunch. Tickets are available at the History Center in advance or at the door. The cost is $7 for adults and children over 12. Hot dogs will also be available for purchase.
Visitors to the History Center can also enjoy a cup of coffee and a fancy cookie from their cookie sale. Visit the County Junction, A Gift Shop in Time, for locally crafted specialty gift items or peruse the wide range of locally authored books. On Saturday visitors will also be able to check out the OHS Maker Space.
The History Center will feature live music Friday and Saturday. The schedule is as follows:
Friday
4:30-5:30 p.m. Hans Hohrman
5:30-6 p.m. Straight River Strings
6-7 p.m. Off Beats
7-8 p.m. Dave Williams and Company
Saturday
10-11 a.m. Irish Tune Players
Noon-1 p.m. Methodist Men’s Chorus
1-2 p.m. Ellendale Methodist Church Choir
The holiday fun continues on Sunday, Dec. 8 when the “Holiday Home Tour” returns from Noon-5 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to see 8 different homes and churches in Owatonna and Litomysl decked out in holiday splendor.
• Kathy Purdie, 137 Franklin Ave, Owatonna
• Steve and Karen Graff, 2 Augusta Place, Owatonna
• Kerri Kuhn, 1005 Cotter Place NE, Owatonna
• Kory and Melissa Kath, 2112 Harbour Oak Dr. Owatonna
• Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl, 9946 SE 24th Ave, Owatonna
• Rich and Suzanne Dotta, 9925 SE 24th Ave, Owatonna (across from Liomysl)
• Dunnell House at the Village of Yesteryear — 1448 Austin Rd. Owatonna
• Saco Church at the Village of Yesteryear — 1448 Austin Rd. Owatonna
Admission to the Village and History Center on Friday and Saturday is free. Some events may have fees. Exhibits currently in the History Center are “Over Here, Over There: The Great War,” and “Toys & Play 1970 to Today.” All proceeds from Christmas in the Village benefit the Steele County Historical Society hands-on educational programming and exhibitions. For more information about Christmas in the Village or SCHS please call (507)451-1420.