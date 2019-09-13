Over 3 million ankle sprains occur each year, affecting people young and old. An ankle sprain occurs when the strong ligaments that support the ankle stretch beyond their limits and tear. Some sprains are severe in nature requiring professional medical attention from a physical therapist, athletic trainer, or a physician, and others require minimal treatment.
There are three main ligaments that can be injured when you experience a sprain including the anterior talo-fibular ligament, talo-fibular ligament, calcaneo-fibular ligament and the posterior talo-fibular ligament. The most common injury resulting from an rolling your ankle inward can result in a partial tear of the anterior talo-fibular ligament. This ligament may also tear completely. The next most frequently injured ligament is the calcaneo-fibular ligament and least injured is the posterior talo-fibular ligament. On occasion the fibula itself may be fractured or the talar dome is injured. The talus is the bone sandwiched in between the heel (calcaneous) and the tibia/fibula bones.
What should you do if you sprained your ankle? Initially rest, ice, compress with an ace wrap, and elevate your leg to prevent excessive swelling. You might also experience bruising in the area. Seeing a physical therapist would also be of benefit. They can assess the degree of the injury. They can also provide ways to decrease the swelling, and bruising with the use of taping techniques. Manual therapy techniques also help to decrease swelling, and improve circulation of the area promoting healing. You may be in need of crutches and they are well trained in fitting you and educating you on proper fit and use of crutches to get around. There are also techniques they can provide you once the initial swelling and pain subsides to improve movement of the ankle joint, and improve strength of the muscles supporting the foot. This will improve your movement pattern and prevent other injuries into your back, knees, and hips. Once you have progressed with healing exercises to improve the joint stability is of benefit to prevent reoccurrence of an ankle sprain.