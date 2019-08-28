ST. PAUL — Shafer Contracting of Shafer, Minnesota is the apparent low bidder for the contract to expand Hwy 14 from two to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Bids from prime contractors were opened on Wednesday, Aug. 21 in St. Paul with three teams submitting sealed bids. A MnDOT team scored the technical proposals and those scores were applied to the bids. The bids will be reviewed and certified before the contract is awarded in mid-October.
Construction could begin later this fall. Plans for a groundbreaking ceremony will be announced at a later date. The first full construction season will begin in spring of 2020 and be completed by 2022.
The bids were: Shafer Contracting Co., Inc., $107,997,119.16; Mathiowetz Construction Co., $117,587,970.79; and MZH Constructors LLC, $132,367,024.00 To see the results, go to MnDOT’s website at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/designbuild/hwy14/letting.html
The 2018 Minnesota Legislature passed a bonding bill that included additional money for Corridors of Commerce projects, which based on the scoring included Hwy 14 among the three projects selected in this round. The 2019 Legislature corrected language, which allows this project to use funds to begin the project this year.
This project will expand Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Owatonna and Dodge Center, thus completing a continuous four-lane roadway between I-35 and Rochester. The proposed project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel times and access to Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the Interstate 35 corridor. Hwy 14 previously received more than $58 million in Corridors of Commerce funding for road improvements.
To learn more about the Hwy 14 project and sign up for email updates, go to http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy14/.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.