I didn’t sleep well this past week. I’m not going to go into all the personal details about that. But because of that, Jacob has been on my mind. “Why”, you ask? Well, his name gives him away.
In Hebrew, you are never quite sure what comes first, the name or the meaning of the name. Anyway, Jacob in Hebrew is translated many ways like, ‘trickster’, ‘supplanter’, or ‘heel catcher’, etc. My personal favorite is ‘grabby’. That defines Jacob well. (You might want to read Genesis 25-35 for a quick refresher)
Jacob is the ‘grabby’ one of the Bible. Jacob grabs his brother, Esau’s, heel so that even from the first moment, he can claim some share of ‘firstborn’ status. Along the way, Jacob grabs Esau’s birthright when Esau is weak. He grabs his father’s blessing and inheritance by deceiving his father, Isaac. At first it looks like his uncle Laban gets the better of Jacob, but in the end he stays true to his name and ‘grabs’ both of Laban’s daughters and most of his livestock, riches and goods, with the help of his wives.
Jacob’s entire life has been ‘grabbing’ whatever he could. He’s got it all. But, something isn’t quite right. His selfishness has estranged himself from his brother. He is afraid that Esau is coming to kill him at the river, Jabbok. He sends his family out like human shields and wrestles with his troubles, alone in the darkness. His wrestling turns into much more, as a dark figure grabs ahold of Jacob in the middle of the dark. We know this dark figure is God in the middle of it all. Jacob, however, is ignorant, but holds on for dear life. When the man wants to flee, Jacob will not let go, just like in the womb. And true to form, Jacob demands a reward for his trouble. The reward Jacob receives is a new name, Israel, ‘the one who wrestles with God’. It is by this name all of his descendants will be known.
Jacob is a perfect template for our journey. We spend most of our time trying to ‘grab’ whatever we need. We grab our paychecks. We grab attention from our friends and family. We grab whatever hours we can to live the life the way we want to live it. We grab at the blessings and wonder if it’s enough and what it is all for. And if you are like me, in the middle of the night in the darkness, the wrestling match goes on. When sleep doesn’t come, we are left wrestling in our minds with worries, problems, regrets and fears. Perhaps, the trick is to know that God is in the middle of all of it. God is in the middle of the questions and the worries and the sleepless wrestling. So often I pray that peace would come and the wrestling would cease. But maybe, the best thing to do is to hold on and ask for the blessing to come out of it all.