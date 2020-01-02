OWATONNA — The Steele County Home Economics Association is offering its Jean and Jessie Partridge Memorial Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is offered to individuals majoring in Home Economics, Family Consumer Sciences or related fields (Consumer Sciences, Textiles, Food Science, Child Development & Parenting, Housing, Family Social Sciences, etc.) at any accredited college or university. Eligible students must have completed two years in the major.
For more information please call Judie Buerman 451-2537 or Barbara Paulson, 451-9686. The deadline for applications is Jan. 15, 2020.