Anyone 12 and older can visit the walk-in clinic to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic set from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at the Owatonna Southview Building, 134 Southview St., Owatonna
You do not need to be a Mayo Clinic Health System patient to be vaccinated.
No appointment required. COVID-19 vaccinations are free. If you have insurance, your provider may be billed an administrative fee.
If the vaccination is for a child or minor under the age of 18, a parent or guardian must be present or reachable by phone. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card.
Masks are required.
Anyone receiving a vaccination will be asked to schedule an appointment for your second dose of vaccine before leaving.
People with a history of severe allergic reactions should plan to stay for 30 minutes after vaccination for observation.