This is something different in a breakfast sandwich. It offers a lot of variations for just about any taste and can be prepared in a hot skillet, sandwich press, or toaster oven. And with your favorite sliced cheese, or even with canned applesauce. There is something for everyone fixin’ in the kitchen.
Apple Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
4 slices bread, choose a firm white or whole wheat
Butter, softened to spread
2 slices of cheese, American or jack is recommended
1/3 cup applesauce, do-it-yourself or chunky canned
Lightly butter both sides of the bread slices. Spread the applesauce on two slices, then top this with a slice of cheese and the second slice of bread.
Heat up a skillet and add the sandwich, tanning well on both sides. This can also be accomplished in an electric sandwich maker. I often use my toaster oven. Just be sure the sandwich is well heated
Eat it while it’s hot, either with a knife and fork or with your fingers.
This recipe makes two servings. It can be made up and refrigerated for a day or two, or frozen for a few weeks, before cooking.
Applesauce
2 apples, preferably sweet, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Sugar to taste
Dump all ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a low simmer. Stir often until apples soften, but remain a bit chunky. Taste for sweetness and add sugar if needed.
Cool and use right away, or refrigerate for a day or two in a covered container. This recipe makes enough for 3-4 sandwiches.