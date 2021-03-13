This is something different in a breakfast sandwich. It offers a lot of variations for just about any taste and can be prepared in a hot skillet, sandwich press, or toaster oven. And with your favorite sliced cheese, or even with canned applesauce. There is something for everyone fixin’ in the kitchen.

Apple Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

4 slices bread, choose a firm white or whole wheat

Butter, softened to spread

2 slices of cheese, American or jack is recommended

1/3 cup applesauce, do-it-yourself or chunky canned

Lightly butter both sides of the bread slices. Spread the applesauce on two slices, then top this with a slice of cheese and the second slice of bread.

Heat up a skillet and add the sandwich, tanning well on both sides. This can also be accomplished in an electric sandwich maker. I often use my toaster oven. Just be sure the sandwich is well heated

Eat it while it’s hot, either with a knife and fork or with your fingers.

This recipe makes two servings. It can be made up and refrigerated for a day or two, or frozen for a few weeks, before cooking.

Applesauce

2 apples, preferably sweet, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Sugar to taste

Dump all ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a low simmer. Stir often until apples soften, but remain a bit chunky. Taste for sweetness and add sugar if needed.

Cool and use right away, or refrigerate for a day or two in a covered container. This recipe makes enough for 3-4 sandwiches.

H. Peter Baxter of Owatonna has been cooking, baking and frying for various breakfasts, brunches and dinners for many years. He writes: “During the past dozen years I have prepared and served over 400 meals for churches and special events from 18 to 120 persons. Further. I devoted two years as chef for the Hidden Creek Golf Club, and eight years as baker for the defunct Custom Coffee.

“In years past I have attended numerous cooking classes including the six week American Heat Association cooking school and years of the Kayler seminars. In the late ‘90s we published our cookbook ... The North Forum Cookbook. A few years ago I was certified by the Minnesota Department of Health as a Safe Food Handling Manager.

