According to the most recent Just the Facts newsletter from the Owatonna Police Department, an old scam is recirculating the area.
Last week, an unsuspecting victim took a phone call from a person purporting to be the grandson to the caller. The alleged grandson reported he’d been in a crash, had been arrested and needed bail money.
Unfortunately, the unsuspecting grandparents fell for this common scam, wiring over $7,000 to the alleged grandson, or in this case, a thief.
Before acting on anyone asking for money over the phone, please ask that individuals verify the information on their own by calling the Owatonna Police Department and asking to speak with an officer.