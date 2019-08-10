I was first introduced to Bread Pudding back in the 1930s. No bread was too stale or excessive to toss. So came about our version of bread pudding, a delicious dish for breakfast or a special time.
This recipe is enough for four large servings. Watch out, it’s really rich!
Butter up an 8x8 cake pan and set the oven to 350 degrees. Warm up some maple syrup in a sauce pan or in the microwave.
4 slices of bread, cubed 1/2 inches and of white and wheat breads, lightly toasted.
3 eggs, well beaten
1 cup milk (whole is best)
1/2 cup brown sugar (raw sugar is okay)
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3 tablespoons butter
1/2 cup walnuts, chopped
1/2 cup raisins
Mix the eggs and milk. Add the remaining ingredients except the bread. Spread the bread cubes evenly in the prepared pan. Pour the egg mixture over the cubes, pressing down with a spatula to ensure the liquid infuses all the bread. Top this with dots of butter.
Bake covered for 20 minutes, then remove cover and bake 25-30 minutes more until lightly browned and crusted. Serve warm with the maple syrup.