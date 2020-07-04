The Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning Program for Faribault and Owatonna is offering free classes to learn about advance care planning and the importance of completing a healthcare directive. Respecting recommendations for social distancing to reduce the risk of spread for COVID-19, classes are now offered through a secure online platform. Offered in two 1-hour sessions, participants are encouraged to attend both classes to learn about advance care planning and how to complete a health care directive that reflects their individual wishes.
Multiple classes and times are offered for July. To obtain a calendar of classes or to register for a class, contact the coordinator at 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com. Visit their Facebook page Honoring Choices Faribault/Owatonna to see the list of classes. Registration for classes is required as space is limited.
Attend these free classes to learn:
• Why advance care planning is always important and not just for end-of-life care planning
• How to identify a health care agent and have an open conversation
• The benefit of providing guidance for health care choices and decisions through a health care directive
• What is needed for a valid health care directive
• Where to file a completed health care directive and who should have a copy