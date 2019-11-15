OWATONNA — The annual meeting of the Steele County Agricultural Society was held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Five incumbent board members were reelected for a three year term; Gene Fisher, Bruce Busho, Jim Linder, Wayne Steele and Josh Prokopec.
Scott Kozelka, Steele County Free Fair Manager, reported the official attendance at the 2019 fair was estimated at 322,437, which is 9391 more than in 2018. Mega Ride tickets sales were 4939 up 127 from 2018. Concession rentals numbered about 475 stands and booths at the fair. Booths in the Four Seasons Centre totaled 300 and came from 19 different states and Canada.
The fair board of directors met following the annual meeting. Officers reelected included Dan Deml as President, Wayne Steele Vice President and Tim Arlt as Treasurer.
Fair dates for next year are August 18-23. The theme for next year is “Food, Fun and Friends a Plenty in 2020”.