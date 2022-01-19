...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
On Thursday at 6:30 pm, Ramona Kitto Stately, Dakota leader and teacher is giving a talk through the Northfield Public Library as part of the “Beyond the Land Acknowledgement” program series. This is a way to learn the history and stories of this place where we live.
From Ramona:
For the First People of Minnesota (Mnisota, water that reflects the sky), the stories and the land are inseparable. To dwell in this land is to be surrounded by a sacred story-scape that is little known or understood by most present-day Minnesotans. The land presents a silent testimony to the wisdom and spirituality of its once-vibrant people. We will discuss/review National data about the invisibility of indigenous peoples and create a conversation and possibilities of how to move beyond Land Acknowledgement. We will discuss how our Education systems and organizations are influential and can help shift the narrative.