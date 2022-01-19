On Thursday at 6:30 pm, Ramona Kitto Stately, Dakota leader and teacher is giving a talk through the Northfield Public Library as part of the “Beyond the Land Acknowledgement” program series. This is a way to learn the history and stories of this place where we live.

From Ramona:

For the First People of Minnesota (Mnisota, water that reflects the sky), the stories and the land are inseparable. To dwell in this land is to be surrounded by a sacred story-scape that is little known or understood by most present-day Minnesotans. The land presents a silent testimony to the wisdom and spirituality of its once-vibrant people. We will discuss/review National data about the invisibility of indigenous peoples and create a conversation and possibilities of how to move beyond Land Acknowledgement. We will discuss how our Education systems and organizations are influential and can help shift the narrative.

You need to register to participate in this event. Click here to register: https://mynpl.libcal.com/event/8745891

